Initiative for kids from BPL families

Amritsar, October 15
Phulkari WOA (Women of Amritsar), a non-profit organisation launched its Diwali campaign in collaboration with Missiondeep Educational Trust, with The Spark of Hope initiative. Under the initiative, Phulkari has tied up with Missiondeep to infuse positivity and cheer into the lives of the 450 children from BPL families that the Missiondeep supports through running free school programme.
The children are provided free education from class 6 till graduation with the support of Phulkari. The two non-profit organisations have now come together to promote the sale of hand-made diyas and puja wares crafted by the children of the school. A specific event for the cause was organised at the Guru Amardass campus of Missiondeep Trust today, with 400 plus Phulkari members promoting the purchase of the hand-crafted Diwali items by kids. The proceeds from the sales will be used for the education programme of the Missiondeep students. Tina Aggarwal, president, Phulkari WOA, said, “A good education is the foundation on which the future of the children rests. We make concerted efforts to make this available to them.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military
Xi also stressed on further modernising national defence and...
Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening: FM Sitharaman
Says inflation is at a manageable level
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe
The Bureau is learnt to have recovered the bribe money
Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19
Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form e...
Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday
CBI had registered an FIR in August against Sisodia and 14 o...