Initiative for kids from BPL families

Amritsar, October 15

Phulkari WOA (Women of Amritsar), a non-profit organisation launched its Diwali campaign in collaboration with Missiondeep Educational Trust, with The Spark of Hope initiative. Under the initiative, Phulkari has tied up with Missiondeep to infuse positivity and cheer into the lives of the 450 children from BPL families that the Missiondeep supports through running free school programme.

The children are provided free education from class 6 till graduation with the support of Phulkari. The two non-profit organisations have now come together to promote the sale of hand-made diyas and puja wares crafted by the children of the school. A specific event for the cause was organised at the Guru Amardass campus of Missiondeep Trust today, with 400 plus Phulkari members promoting the purchase of the hand-crafted Diwali items by kids. The proceeds from the sales will be used for the education programme of the Missiondeep students. Tina Aggarwal, president, Phulkari WOA, said, “A good education is the foundation on which the future of the children rests. We make concerted efforts to make this available to them.”