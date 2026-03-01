Ink for inclusion: Amritsar society’s in-house publishing brings books to margins

Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD), a charitable society which runs an educational Trust, on Monday launched various books it published in-house for pre-primary classes, along with common registers prepared for all its schools.

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At a launch event held in this regard, principals, teachers and other staff members were honoured. Deputy director Urminder Kaur said publishing academic books in-house would facilitate students from marginalised families to access study material at subsidised rates.

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Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Basant Avenue, principal Nirmal Kaur and her teaching team were honoured for preparing the English book for Nursery class, and the Punjabi book for LKG.

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Similarly, Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Ranjit Avenue, principal Dapinder Kaur and her team were honoured for preparing a book of poems for Nursery class, and a Punjabi book for UKG.

Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, GT Road, principal Kawaljeet Kaur, and Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Shubham Enclave, principal Harkamalpreet Kaur, along with their teaching teams, were honoured for their contributions in preparing the mathematics and arts books for Nursery class, and the Punjabi book for LKG.

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Former minister and Chief Khalsa Diwan president Inderbir Singh Nijjar lauded the dedication and efforts of the teachers and other staff.

He said the initiative would significantly strengthen and elevate the academic standards of CKD schools.