Inmate assaults jail staff, booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: An alleged gangster lodged in the Amritsar Central Jail was booked by the police for assaulting an employee of the jail. He was identified as Ramandeep Singh, alias Romi, gangster of the Sultanwind road. The police have registered a case under Sections 353 and 186 of the IPC and Section 42 of the Prison Act against Romi. TNS

Man booked for creating ruckus

Amritsar: The Kotwali police have booked Tejbir Singh of Pandori Waraich village who along with some youth in Nihang attire created a ruckus outside the famous Kesar De Dhaba on Thursday. Sub-Inspector Hans Raj said he got information that around six unknown persons in Nihang attire were harassing people and threatening a kiosk owner. They also slapped his customers. As police teams reached the spot, the accused fled away. A case has been registered.