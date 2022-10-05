Inmate attempts suicide in jail

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran: Jagjit Singh Dogar, an inmate lodged in Goindwal Sahib Jail, made an attempt to commit suicide on Monday. Goindwal Sahib police said here on Tuesday that as the inmate, who was undergoing treatment for de-addiction, was not given medicine from the OOAT centre, in a fit of anger he hit his head against an iron gate of the barrack and received serious head injuries. Jagjit Singh has been booked under Section 309 of the IPC. OC

Man duped of Rs 20L, 3 booked

Amritsar: The Lokope police have booked three persons for allegedly duping Harmanjit Singh of Rs 20 lakh on pretext of sending him abroad. A case under section 420, 120-B of the IPC was registered against the accused, identied as Harjit Kaur and Baldev Singh of Mehlawala and Gurmit Singh Randhawa of New Delhi. Singh stated to police that the three took Rs 20 lakh from him on different occasions, but they neither sent him abroad nor returned the amount. After taking a legal opinion, a case was registered against them. Further, investigation was underway. tns

Man booked for molesting minor

Amritsar: The Ramdas police have booked Gopi of Chhanna village for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old girl in Bedi Chhanna village. The incident happened on September 15 while a case was registered by the police yesterday. The victim said that she was returning home after partaking langar in the evening when Gopi got hold of her in a street and allegedly molested her. The police have registered a case under section 354, 354-A of the IPC in this connection. No arrest has been made till now. TNS

Three arrested for harassment

Amritsar: The Islamabad police arrested Navpreet Singh of Guru Ki Wadali, along with two unknown individuals on harassment charges. The victim said that she had gone to Guru Nanak Dev University market when three individuals got hold of her near the Kabir Park. They allegedly abused her physically and verbally. TNS

Powercom staff take out rally

Tarn Taran: On a call given by the Bijli Mulazam Ekta Manch, employees of the Powercom and Transco organised a gate rally at the main gate of the circle office of the Powercom on Tuesday. The gate rally was organised under the leadership of Baljinder Kaur Dial, circle president, PSEB Employees Federation. Leaders while addressing on the occasion, condemned the state government and the management of the Powercom for their anti-employee policies and for ignoring their demands. They demanded that the Electricity (Amendment) Bill-2022 should be withdrawn and the monthly deduction of Rs 200 from their salaries should be stopped. The leaders stressed on the restoration of the old pension scheme, regularisation of contract and outsourced employees.

Shobha Yatras mark Ram Navami

Amritsar: The festival of Ram Navami was celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm here on Tuesday. Shobha yatras depicting the life of Lord Rama during the exile period were organised. Hundreds of devotees participated in the yatra in different parts of the city. TNS