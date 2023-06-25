Inmate mysteriously dies in Asr Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 24

A jail inmate, identified as Gurnoor Singh of Lidhar village, died under mysterious circumstances in central jail here on Thursday. He was lodged in connection with a drug case.

His post-mortem was conducted at Government Medical College by a medical board on Friday. The exact cause of death would be ascertained only after the autopsy report, said the police authorities.

Harjinder Singh, a resident of Lidhar village, told that his son Gurnoor Singh (22) was apprehended by the police for allegedly possessing 7-gm heroin on May 6. He was sent to judicial custody in the Amritsar Central Jail. He said last night they got a call from the police that Gurnoor had died and his post-mortem would be carried out at Government Medical College on Friday. He said they were not informed how he suddenly died in the jail. He said they were not aware whether he used to take drugs or not before his arrest. He demanded a probe into the mysterious death of his son.

Sahib Singh, Assistant Jail Superintendent, said that Gurnoor collapsed near langar site on Thursday afternoon and was rushed to jail hospital from where he was then referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital after first aid. He succumbed in the hospital. He said his autopsy was conducted by a medical board which would ascertain his cause of death.