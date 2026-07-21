Innovation & international footprint in life sciences

Globally, higher education institutions are increasingly adopting integrated Life Sciences ecosystems instead of isolated departments, paving the way for advances in areas such as artificial intelligence in biology and precision medicine. These emerging fields depend on expertise from multiple biological and computational disciplines working in tandem.

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Bringing independent research disciplines under a single Life Sciences umbrella enhances research opportunities, improves resource sharing and aligns universities more closely with contemporary scientific challenges, while preserving the strengths of individual disciplines.

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At Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), this approach has significantly boosted research, supported by funding from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The support has enabled major breakthroughs in molecular drug design and therapies for neurodegenerative diseases.

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Dr Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, the newly appointed Dean of the Faculty of Life Sciences at GNDU for a two-year term, believes sustained investment in human resources and technology has created new opportunities in the field.

“The faculty bridges the gap between fundamental biological sciences and modern technological applications. It brings together seven distinct yet complementary departments such as Biotechnology, Botanical and Environmental Sciences, Human Genetics, Microbiology, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Pharmaceutical Sciences and Zoology, thereby, creating a dynamic ecosystem to address complex medical, ecological and agricultural challenges.

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“The faculty’s research ecosystem is supported by world-class infrastructure, particularly the state-of-the-art emerging Life Science Block. Dedicated to cutting-edge research, the facility houses an Rs 50 crore Central Instrumentation Facility (CIF), providing scholars with round-the-clock access to more than 60 high-end analytical instruments,” he said.

Dr Bedi, Professor in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at GNDU, is internationally recognised and features on the prestigious Stanford-Elsevier list of the world’s top 2 per cent scientists. He has led pioneering biomedical research and consistently attracted major industry partnerships and international research collaborations.

“The importance of Life Sciences extends beyond healthcare to agriculture, environmental sustainability, food systems and biotechnology-driven industries. Researchers who combine biology with programming, statistics or data science are expected to be in particularly high demand,” he said.

He said disciplines such as Pharmacy, Toxicology, Nutrition and Food Science, Agricultural Sciences, Molecular Biology and Medicinal Chemistry continue to expand in scope, with recent breakthroughs pushing the frontiers of scientific discovery.

Dr Bedi, who also serves as Director of GNDU’s Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Cell, stressed the importance of protecting the intellectual property of researchers and innovators.

“An inventor himself, he holds several patents and has helped foster a strong culture of patent filing, commercialisation and legal protection of academic innovations within the university,” he said.

Dr Bedi has also received recognition and support from the Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA) for advancing pharmaceutical innovation, intellectual property rights and Life Sciences education.