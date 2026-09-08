Innovation key to strong India-Central Asia ties, say experts

India’s relationship with Central Asia is entering a new phase, extending beyond traditional diplomacy to education, trade, technology, culture and people-to-people ties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visits to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan point to India’s changing approach towards its Central Asian partnerships.

The evolving relationship was the focus of a one-day National Conclave on “India-Central Asia Socio-Economic and Strategic Partnership: Academic Exchange, Innovation and Entrepreneurship”, organised by the Centre for Central Asian Studies (CCAS) at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU).

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Presided over by Vice-Chancellor Professor (Dr) Karamjeet Singh, the conclave brought together diplomats, academics, international development professionals and more than 200 students to examine how India can deepen its engagement with the Central Asian region.

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Why Central Asia matters to India

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan occupy a strategically important position at the heart of Eurasia. India’s engagement with Central Asia through historical links is now being reconsidered, with one of the most interesting aspects of the discussion being the potential role of Amritsar in reconnecting India with Central Asian markets.

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Former Ambassador Navdeep Singh Suri, who served as India’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, highlighted Amritsar’s historical importance as a manufacturing and trading centre. He said the city’s commercial heritage could provide a foundation for exploring new economic connections with Central Asian markets.

“For Amritsar, such an engagement could mean looking beyond its traditional markets and exploring opportunities in manufacturing, trade, entrepreneurship and services. For Central Asian economies, stronger links with Punjab and northern India could provide access to Indian products, businesses, educational institutions and expertise,” he said.

Universities can bridge societies

Education emerged as one of the strongest themes of the conclave. Former Ambassador Gitesh Sarma, former Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs and former Ambassador of India to Uzbekistan, stressed the importance of academic exchanges in sciences, social sciences and languages.

“Universities can play a particularly important role because they create relationships that extend beyond government-to-government diplomacy. Student exchanges, joint research, language programmes, academic conferences and institutional partnerships can create sustained connections between Indian and Central Asian societies,” he said. GNDU Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh also stressed the importance of academic engagement. “This is also where institutions such as GNDU and its Centre for Central Asian Studies have an important role. By encouraging students and scholars to study the region, universities can help build the intellectual infrastructure. We already have academic exchange tie-ups with Samarkand University,” he said.

Innovation, entrepreneurship offer new opportunities

A major highlight of the conclave was the “In Conversation” session on “Central Asia: Academics, Society and Culture — First-Hand Experience of Diplomats”.

Ambassador Gitesh Sarma and former UN and UNDP Director and Country Representative Anita Nirody drew on their professional experiences in Central Asia and other countries to provide students with perspectives beyond conventional textbook descriptions.

Nirody, who has extensive international experience in countries including Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Egypt and Afghanistan, shared reflections from her professional journey. She encouraged students to remain ambitious, explore new opportunities and pursue their aspirations with commitment.

For young Indians, she said, Central Asia can offer opportunities not only in diplomacy but also in research, education, development, entrepreneurship and international careers. Opportunities are emerging in areas such as technology, education, trade, logistics, energy, manufacturing and services.

Culture can strengthen diplomatic ties

Prof Ramakant Dwivedi, Director of the India Central Asia Foundation, brought the cultural dimension into focus by presenting the Hindi edition of the Kyrgyz epic Manas to the GNDU Vice-Chancellor.

He said translations, language studies, cultural programmes and academic research can introduce Indians to Central Asian societies while creating opportunities for Central Asian audiences to engage more closely with Indian culture. “Such exchanges create a form of cultural diplomacy, strengthening relationships at the level of societies rather than governments alone,” he said.

In his Distinguished Lecture on “Geopolitical Relations of India and Central Asia in Contemporary Times”, Prof Ramakant Dwivedi examined the transformation of India’s engagement with the region.

“For India, deeper engagement with the region is therefore not simply about maintaining historical friendships; it is about developing partnerships that serve long-term economic and strategic interests. But connectivity remains particularly important,” he said.