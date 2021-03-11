Digging case

Inquiry report submitted to DC, action likely next week

The site where the basement of an under-construction hotel caved in on Railway Road. Sunil kumar

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, June 9

Residents living in the vicinity of the upcoming hotel at Railway Road, whose houses were damaged due to the digging work, were a relieved lot after the inquiry committee report was submitted to the Deputy Commissioner, who assured to bring justice to them.

The SDM-II has submitted the 50-page inquiry report to me. Due to VVIP movement in the city, I haven’t reviewed it yet. I will thoroughly read it and take action against the guilty as per law. — Harpreet Singh Soodan, Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar

Harpreet Singh Soodan, Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar, assured them that he would take action after reviewing the report. “The SDM-II has submitted the 50-page inquiry report to me. Due to VVIP movement in the city, I haven’t reviewed it yet. I will thoroughly read it and take action against the guilty as per law,” he said. The DC would probably take action against the guilty next week.

Meanwhile, the repair work of the damaged houses may start soon, as residents have got an assurance for it. There are three main parties who violated the rules and instructions. The role of officials of the Municipal Town Planning wing is also under scanner, as they didn’t check violations being made by the builder of the upcoming hotel. They even ignored the complaints made by the residents of nearby houses and owner of Grand Hotel. Secondly, the owner of the upcoming hotel violated several rules and approved plan for the hotel, while digging the basement. He reduced the setback area from 16 feet to 5 feet and extended the depth of digging.

The report may also question the Grand Hotel owner for not demolishing the unsafe portion of the hotel before it collapsed.

Meanwhile, on the directions of Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu, another committee has been constituted for conducting inquiry into the matter. The report of this parallel inquiry committee headed by MC officials is yet to be submitted.

Expressing concern, some local politicians have asked the owner of the upcoming hotel to repair the damaged houses. The owner of the hotel has assured residents to re-construct their homes.

