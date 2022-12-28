Insanitary conditions irk vendors, seek amenities at old sabzi mandi in Amritsar

Neeraj Bagga
Amritsar, December 27
Shifted from Rambagh area, rehri wallahs, who sell farm fresh fruits and vegetables on carts, demand improvement in basic amenities at old sabzi mandi.
Suresh, a migrant, said removed from the main stretch between Rambagh to the Hall Gate, they keep waiting for customers on the roads passing inside the abandoned old sabzi mandi. Most of the ground is under waste. He said their sale nosedived after shifting from the main road.
According to Suresh, several vendors from the area migrated to their home state after the shifting as most of them, nearly 80 per cent, were migrants.
Avtar Singh Billa, a resident of Pandori Warraich village, said he resumed work at his vend only a couple of days ago. Before this, he did not earn even a penny for at least a fortnight.
He said rehrees were asked to shift to the City Centre where insanitary conditions prevailed.
Mahesh Verma, president of Punjab Rehri Phari Union, said there were about 16,000 rehris that sell merchandise on carts, and farhi, that sell while sitting on the roadside, in the city.
He said the government was supposed to implement the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 which guards the rights of vendors. He said the initiation of shifting them before their relocation instilled uncertainty about their livelihood and a good number of them migrated to their native places.
