Insanitary conditions prevail in Kashmir Avenue’s Trikona park in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, June 5

Residents of Kashmir Avenue’s Trikona park area have complained of inadequate civic amenities for them. Heaps of garbage on the roadside and poor upkeep of roads belie all claims of it being a posh area, they say.

Arun Aggarwal, a resident of the colony, said the garbage lifting staff of the MC were not regular in their duties. The persons deputed for the sweeping of roads were also not regular and visited only thrice a week, he added.

They do not pay heed towards repeated requests of residents for the proper cleaning of streets and collection of garbage in the garden, he alleged. Arun said that because of the prevailing unhygienic conditions, the possibility of the spread of diseases cannot be ruled out in the locality.

He said the MC had given a contract for door-to-door garbage lifting to a private company. However, the behaviour of its employees was not up to the mark, he alleged. They reportedly shirked work by not lifting the garbage.

Balwinder Singh, another resident, said the locality offered a deserted look and things were worse with the passage of time. A locality that looks abandoned becomes a soft target of drug addicts, he opined. Balwinder cited the example of an under-construction house that has been lying unattended for the last 15 years or more. The state is already facing a problem of addiction, he said.

Office-bearers of Shri Ram Ji Park Welfare Society wrote to the MC, drawing its attention towards the situation. The MC has been claiming that civic amenities have improved in the city but reality is far away from that, a member of the welfare society said.

The residents have requested the civic authorities to give necessary directions to the staff of the private agency to perform their duty with devotion and sincerity to maintain the hygienic condition of the holy city.