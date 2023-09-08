Insanitation aggravates Ward No. 14 residents’ woes

Charanjit Singh Teja
Amritsar, September 7
The residents of various localities on 88-feet-road and in the Tung area are facing several civic issues as Ward No. 14 is deprived of basic amenities.
Although, sewer and potable water supply lines have been installed in the area, these remain choked as the municipal corporation (MC) has not started desilting process. The irregular lifting of garbage is another major problem in the ward.
Residents are forced to dump garbage on vacant plots. Some vacant plots have turned into garbage dump.
Kala, an area resident said, “The door-to-door lifting of garbage has failed. The garbage collection vehicles come to the ward once or twice a week. No one keeps garbage for three to four days inside house. Stink emanates from the garbage in small houses of the area. So, people dump waste in streets or on vacant plots. The MC should streamline door-to-door garbage collection to save residents from diseases.”
“Some areas in wards are still deprived of concrete streets. Main road leading to Mustafabad also needs repair. The authorities should remove encroachments in the ward. Almost all localities on 88-feet-road are unauthorised. Due to unplanned development, the MC is also struggling to provide basic amenities. Drug addiction and street crime is a major problem in the area,” said another resident Gurdev Singh.
