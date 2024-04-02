Inspection for ‘Schools of Happiness’ project begins

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 1

After the state government’s announcement of transforming 100 primary schools in the state into ‘Schools of Happiness’, inspection of primary schools in the district has begun. A handful of primary schools will be upgraded with infrastructure and teaching faculty, offering ideal ventilation, dedicated play areas, resource centres and activity corners for students. A team of officials has been visiting primary schools to evaluate the infrastructure, number of classrooms, furniture and mid-day meal programmes.

Additionally, under the ongoing activities of Mission Samrath the DEO today issued a letter stating that students, who have passed the previous class examination must be promoted and their learning outcomes uploaded on Punjab School e-Portal. Shivani, JE, education department shared that a holistic plan was developed by the district officials to inspect and identify schools to be upgraded into ‘Schools of Happiness’. “The criterion is that the school should have 200 students and above enrolled, with five existing classrooms and five ETT teachers. It should also have 10,000 sq feet area available for any structural development,”she said.

