Inspector Ravi Kumar among 34 cops honoured

A police officer associated with several major seizures of heroin and illegal weapons allegedly smuggled from Pakistan, Inspector Ravi Kumar has been recognised for his policing career spanning the border belt, narcotics operations and the fight against organised crime. The Anti-Gangster Staff in-charge was among 34 police personnel honoured during the district-level Independence Day celebrations in Amritsar by Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora on Saturday.

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He has served as the SHO of the Ramdass and Khemkaran police stations, both located in the sensitive border belt of Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts, respectively. His postings brought him close to cases involving cross-border smuggling of narcotics and weapons.

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He also served as in-charge of Narcotics Wing, where he was involved in investigations and operations against drug trafficking networks.

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In recent years, teams associated with his postings have made substantial recoveries of heroin and illegal weapons allegedly smuggled into Punjab from across the International Border.

Currently heading the anti-gangster staff of the Amritsar Commissionerate Police, he is involved in efforts to crack down on organised criminal networks and gangster activities.

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The recognition assumes significance as policing in the border districts has increasingly involved tackling the nexus between cross-border smuggling, narcotics trafficking, illegal arms and organised crime.

Apart from him, two women SHOs Manjit Kaur and Amandeep Kaur – posted at the Gate Hakima and Maqboolpura police stations, respectively — were also among the 34 police personnel honoured during the Independence Day celebrations, highlighting the contribution of women officers in frontline policing and law-and-order duties.

Both the Maqboolpura and Gate Hakima police stations are challenging where areas are infamous for rampant drug abuse and criminal activities.

The honours recognised police personnel for their dedicated service and contribution to maintaining law and order, preventing crime and strengthening security in the district.