INTACH’s heritage walk marks World Tourism Day

In a tribute to the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage, INTACH Amritsar in collaboration with the Panj Aab Foundation, INTACH Punjab and Riarki institutions marked World Tourism Day with an enriching heritage journey through Amritsar’s lesser-known historical sites and architectural treasures.

The event witnessed participation from heritage enthusiasts and students, fostering a deep appreciation for local history and culture while inspiring a collective commitment to their preservation.

Led by INTACH Amritsar convener Gagandeep Singh Virk, the initiative dedicated this year’s World Tourism Day to highlighting the city’s overlooked historical landmarks. Renowned historian Surinder Kochhar guided participants, including students in exploring iconic sites such as Sarai Amanat Khan, the historic baoli (stepwell), Diwan Todarmal’s pond, ancient havelis, Kos Minar and the samadh of Sham Singh Attariwala. The group also had the privilege of visiting the ancestral home of Maharaja Sher Singh’s family in Attari, engaging in meaningful interactions.

Maj-Gen Balwinder Singh, INTACH Punjab convener, said, “We are working on to spread awareness among our younger generation about the rich cultural heritage. All out efforts are on to ensure that our lesser known heritage sites are maintained and preserved.”

The heritage walk provided participants with detailed insights into the historical and architectural significance of these sites, offering a deeper understanding of the stories and craftsmanship behind their creation.

Kochhar emphasised the urgent need for public awareness to safeguard these historical treasures. “When people visit these sites, they begin to understand their value, ensuring they are neither neglected, nor lost to time,” he remarked.

Gagandeep Singh Virk expressed heartfelt gratitude to all participants, schools, Panj Aab Foundation, INTACH Punjab and Riarki institutions for their efforts in making the journey to these distant heritage sites possible.

He highlighted the importance of experiential learning, stating that, “Education extends beyond textbooks. By exploring heritage sites and connecting with their legacy, students gain true knowledge and a sense of responsibility towards their preservation.”