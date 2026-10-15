Integrated approach can overcome health challenges: Experts at GNDU in Amritsar

Highlighting the close link between human, animal and environmental health, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) organised the One Health Annual Conference-2026 as part of its celebrations to mark the 450th anniversary of Amritsar’s founding by Sri Guru Ram Das Ji.

The conference underscored the importance of interdisciplinary research and collaboration in addressing emerging health challenges. It provided a platform for scientific exchange and strengthened the call for an integrated approach to building a healthier and more sustainable future.

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Held in collaboration with the One Health India Organization (OHIO), a unit of Biobank India Foundation (BBIF), New Delhi, the conference brought together 17 distinguished speakers and 90 delegates from leading institutions in India and abroad, including Banaras Hindu University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Central University of Jammu, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat Biotechnology University, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, Plaksha University, PETA India, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre (MSKCC), USA, among others. The participants included scientists, healthcare professionals, researchers, faculty members and students.

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The inaugural session featured an address by chief guest Prof Harvinder Singh Saini, Dean Academic Affairs, GNDU, while conference coordinator Dr Suresh Singh Yadav welcomed the participants. The conference abstract book was released in the presence of senior academicians and organisers.

The event recognised excellence in research and service, with OHIO presenting the lifetime achievement award to Prof KK Pandey, OHIO Fellow Award to Dr Naresh Kumar Singh, One Health Emerging Researcher Award to Dr OP Singh, and young scientist award to Dr Rashi Sharma.

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The scientific programme featured seven sessions covering cancer, infectious diseases, antimicrobial resistance, environmental sustainability, molecular biology and integrative health. Researchers also presented their work through 25 posters and six oral presentations, with eight awards presented to outstanding participants.

Extending the conference’s focus to public health awareness, a cancer awareness walkathon was organised in collaboration with BBIF Cancer Care, New Delhi. The event drew 70 participants and promoted preventive healthcare, healthy lifestyles and cancer awareness.