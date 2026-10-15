DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Integrated approach can overcome health challenges: Experts at GNDU in Amritsar

Integrated approach can overcome health challenges: Experts at GNDU in Amritsar

Programme features sessions on antimicrobial resistance, sustainability, molecular biology

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:50 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Guru Nanak Dev University
Advertisement

Highlighting the close link between human, animal and environmental health, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) organised the One Health Annual Conference-2026 as part of its celebrations to mark the 450th anniversary of Amritsar’s founding by Sri Guru Ram Das Ji.

The conference underscored the importance of interdisciplinary research and collaboration in addressing emerging health challenges. It provided a platform for scientific exchange and strengthened the call for an integrated approach to building a healthier and more sustainable future.

Advertisement

Held in collaboration with the One Health India Organization (OHIO), a unit of Biobank India Foundation (BBIF), New Delhi, the conference brought together 17 distinguished speakers and 90 delegates from leading institutions in India and abroad, including Banaras Hindu University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Central University of Jammu, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat Biotechnology University, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, Plaksha University, PETA India, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre (MSKCC), USA, among others. The participants included scientists, healthcare professionals, researchers, faculty members and students.

Advertisement

The inaugural session featured an address by chief guest Prof Harvinder Singh Saini, Dean Academic Affairs, GNDU, while conference coordinator Dr Suresh Singh Yadav welcomed the participants. The conference abstract book was released in the presence of senior academicians and organisers.

The event recognised excellence in research and service, with OHIO presenting the lifetime achievement award to Prof KK Pandey, OHIO Fellow Award to Dr Naresh Kumar Singh, One Health Emerging Researcher Award to Dr OP Singh, and young scientist award to Dr Rashi Sharma.

Advertisement

The scientific programme featured seven sessions covering cancer, infectious diseases, antimicrobial resistance, environmental sustainability, molecular biology and integrative health. Researchers also presented their work through 25 posters and six oral presentations, with eight awards presented to outstanding participants.

Extending the conference’s focus to public health awareness, a cancer awareness walkathon was organised in collaboration with BBIF Cancer Care, New Delhi. The event drew 70 participants and promoted preventive healthcare, healthy lifestyles and cancer awareness.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts