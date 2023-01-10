 Inter-University C'ship begins : The Tribune India

Inter-University C'ship begins

Players in action during a taekwando match at GNDU.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: All India Inter-University Taekwando (Women) championship was inaugurated at the indoor multipurpose hall, Guru Nanak Dev University. As many as 1,000 players from 200 universities are participating in the championship. Dr Kanwar Mandeep Singh, in-charge, Sports Department, said competitions in 49-53 kg, 53-57 kg and above 73 kg were held today. Tomorrow matches of 46-49 kg, 57-62 kg, poomsae (Individual) and poomsae (Team) will be held. The competitions in U-46kg, 67-73 kg and mix pair will be held on January 11 and 62-67 kg matches will be held on January 12. He said that the championship will conclude on January 12.

College eases admission process

DAV College will now give admission to needy students on priority, said principal Amardeep Gupta. The college has eased its admission process for needy students in order to reach out to them. Gupta said the college administration wants to make students pursue professional courses as it would help students in getting placements in different companies. This year the college would give huge concessions and facilities to students from government school and students from SC/ST category. Gupta added that the admission of SC/ST students in the college would be done as per the guidelines of the Punjab Government and no fee would be charged from the students. The college has increased facilities for students from border areas and rural areas and admission is being given to them on priority basis.

GCI student clinches gold medal

Rhythm Mehta, a student of Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, at Global Group of Institutes clinched a gold medal in the 19th National Kung-Fu-Wushu Championship. Rhythm Mehta had also won a gold medal in last year’s championship. Akashdeep Singh Chandi, vice-chairman of the institute, congratulated Rhythm and said his performance was a matter of a great joy and pride for the institute.

Faculty cricket tournament at AGC

Faculty Club of AGC organised its 10th annual faculty cricket tournament on its campus. A total four teams took part in the event. AGC Panthars were then winners and AGC Soldiers secured the second position. Bhuvnesh played extremely well and was awarded with man of the match and best batsman throphy. Amandeep Sajjan was awarded with the best bowler. Kamaljit Singh also won man of the match title. Speaking on the occasion, Dr V K Banga, principal, AGC, said such a cricket tournament would help bring the institute back to normal life. Cricket is a team sport which provides people of every age with a variety of skills needed to develop a lifelong love of sport and physical activity.

BBK DAV secures 2nd position in quiz

BBK DAV College for Women students secured the second position in an online quiz competition on millets organised by National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), the Regional Coordinating Institute (RCI) for Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA). The competition was organised to celebrate international year of millets-2023 under the guidelines of Ministry of Education. More than 50 students of the college participated in the competition. The UBA is a national programme implemented by the Ministry of Human Resource Development with a vision of involving professional and higher educational institutions in the development process of rural areas in the country. This quiz competition intended to create a framework of sustainable development in rural areas through active social involvement of the youth. BBK DAV College is actively taking part in Unnat Bharat Abhiyan activities. Principal Pushpinder Walia congratulated the winners of the competition and applauded the efforts of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan cell co-ordinators, Surbhi Sethi and Dr Nidhi Aggarwal.

Varsity profs get new charges

Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University has given additional Charges to various professors of the University. Prof Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences has been appointed as Dean Students Welfare and Prof Shalini Behl, Department of Electronics Technology as Dean College Development Council. Tejwant Singh, associate professor, Department of Chemistry has been given the charge of Director Hospitality and Events and Amandeep Singh, associate professor, Department of Physical Education (Teaching) was appointed as in-charge of the office of the Director, Youth Welfare Department. Similarly, Amarjit Kaur has been appointed as head of Microbiology Department, Sangeeta Arora of University School of Financial Studies, Ashwani Luthra of Guru Ram Dass School of Planning, Amandeep Singh of Physical Education (Teaching), Ravinder Kumar of Electronics Technology Department and Harminder Singh as head of Mechanical Engineering Department. These appointments will be for another three years from the date of joining.

