Inter-Zone Youth Fest begins at GNDU

The Inter-Zone Youth Festival got off to a grand start at Guru Nanak Dev University today. The inaugural event at the festival was dedicated to the resilience and spirit of the people of Punjab during floods. The group dance highlighted the blessings of the Gurus and the spirit of service to humanity, which won the hearts of the audience.

Advertisement

The festival was formally inaugurated by Registrar Dr KS Chahal and Director, Youth Welfare, Dr Amandeep Singh, and their team by lighting the traditional lamp.

Advertisement

During his address, Dr KS Chahal said that participating in this fair of art, culture and thought is a victory in itself. "All the students who have reached here have gone through many stages of hard work and selection process, hence all of them are winners," he said.

Advertisement

Dr Chahal praised the team of the Youth Welfare Department, especially Dr Amandeep Singh and his colleagues, saying that they have been working day and night for the last one and a half months to host this multi-zone youth festival.

On the first day, folk dances of Punjab added colour to the event at Dashmesh Auditorium with student artists raising the bar and energy levels with electric performances. Contests in choreography, general dance, gidha, classical vocal, classical instrument (percussion and non-percussion), folk orchestra, Kavi Darbar, elocution (English/Punjabi/Hindi) were held.

Advertisement

Dr Amandeep Singh said that on November 8, at 10 am, there will be a costume parade besides events like mimicry, skit and one-act plays at the Dashmesh Auditorium.