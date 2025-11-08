DT
Inter-Zone Youth Fest begins at GNDU

Inter-Zone Youth Fest begins at GNDU

Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Nov 08, 2025 IST
Students presenting cultural programmes at the Inter-Zone Youth Festival at GNDU that got off to a start on Friday. Vishal Kumar
The Inter-Zone Youth Festival got off to a grand start at Guru Nanak Dev University today. The inaugural event at the festival was dedicated to the resilience and spirit of the people of Punjab during floods. The group dance highlighted the blessings of the Gurus and the spirit of service to humanity, which won the hearts of the audience.

The festival was formally inaugurated by Registrar Dr KS Chahal and Director, Youth Welfare, Dr Amandeep Singh, and their team by lighting the traditional lamp.

During his address, Dr KS Chahal said that participating in this fair of art, culture and thought is a victory in itself. "All the students who have reached here have gone through many stages of hard work and selection process, hence all of them are winners," he said.

Dr Chahal praised the team of the Youth Welfare Department, especially Dr Amandeep Singh and his colleagues, saying that they have been working day and night for the last one and a half months to host this multi-zone youth festival.

On the first day, folk dances of Punjab added colour to the event at Dashmesh Auditorium with student artists raising the bar and energy levels with electric performances. Contests in choreography, general dance, gidha, classical vocal, classical instrument (percussion and non-percussion), folk orchestra, Kavi Darbar, elocution (English/Punjabi/Hindi) were held.

Dr Amandeep Singh said that on November 8, at 10 am, there will be a costume parade besides events like mimicry, skit and one-act plays at the Dashmesh Auditorium.

