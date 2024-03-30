Amritsar: Interaction with Punjabi writer Jinder organised

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 29

As part of the “Kichhu Suniya Kichhu Kahiiya” events initiated by the Janavadi Writers Association, a special conversation with Jinder, renowned novelist and editor, who came to Amritsar on a personal visit, was held at Atam Public School, Islamabad.

Jinder said, “The partition of Punjab, the stories I heard from my grandfather shook me and I wanted to write about them through my perspective.”

