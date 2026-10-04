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Home / Amritsar / Interfaith seminar explores shared spiritual values

Interfaith seminar explores shared spiritual values

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:38 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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The Diocese of Amritsar (DoA), Church of North India (CNI), organised an interfaith seminar on ‘Naam Japa—The Recitation of the Name of God’ at the Dit Memorial Resource Centre (DMRC) under the auspices of the Baring Institute of Religious Studies, Batala.

Held under the patronage of the Right Reverend Manoj Charan, Bishop of the Diocese of Amritsar, the seminar brought together Christian theologians, Sikh scholars and interfaith seekers to explore the significance of reciting the divine name and its place in different religious traditions.

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“In Punjab, we do not have to teach people the power of the name. They already live it. Our task is to listen to each other and discover how the same hunger for god speaks in different languages,” Bishop Manoj Charan said in his address.

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Rev Dr Inderjit Bhogal, former president of the Methodist Church, UK, spoke on ‘A Christian Perspective of Naama Japa’. He reflected on the Jesus Prayer and the ancient Christian tradition of unceasing prayer, in which repetition becomes a relationship rather than merely a ritual.

Dr Joginder Singh, professor at Guru Teg Bahadur Central University, Bathinda, spoke on ‘Nama Japa in Sikhism’. He explained the significance of ‘Naam Simran’ in Sikh spirituality, describing it not merely as recitation but as abiding in the ‘Sarvavyapi, Antaryami’—the one who is omnipresent and indwells all.

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Reverend Dr Pulak Samantaroy, principal of the Baring Institute of Theology, Batala, spoke on ‘Nama Japa – A Christian Response to Indian Philosophy’. He explored the relationship between ‘Japa’ in Indian thought and ‘Abiding in Christ’, highlighting the shared emphasis on the divine presence.

The programme began with a welcome and felicitation by Reverend Dr Pulak Samantaroy, followed by an introduction of the guests by Daniel B Das, secretary of the Amritsar Diocesan Trust Association.

The seminar concluded with an open sharing session and a vote of thanks, with speakers emphasising that interfaith engagement was not about comparing religions but about deepening mutual understanding and affirming shared humanity.

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