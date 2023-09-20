Intermittent spells of rain leave Amritsar district paddy farmers worried

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, September 19

Rain for the third consecutive day threw life out of gear in the city. Besides disruption in construction activities and transportation, there was apprehension among the farmers that the paddy crop which is in maturing stage, may get adversely affected. The rain had started on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday afternoon, the showers were moderate but the rain continued on Monday morning for the second successive day.

On the third day, the city received heavy rain in the morning and it continued till the afternoon with intervals. Some city areas witnessed brief showers today in the evening also. The day was mostly cloudy and as per the weather forecast, there could be rain on Tuesday night as well. Waterlogged streets and roads affected traffic movement.

“Continuous rain affected the lives of construction workers as sites stopped work due to bad weather. “The roads in Focal Point area remained waterlogged. Transportation of goods also got affected. It’s difficult for the daily wagers to find work on rainy days. The markets also witnessed a lean day due to the rain,” said Harpeet Singh, a trader.

With just over two weeks left for the harvesting of paddy, the showers are increasing the worries of farmers. Rain has delayed the sowing of seasonal vegetables. In some areas of the district, farmers fear that the harvesting of standing paddy crop could also be delayed by another week.

Meanwhile, farmers in the area also worried about the crops and vegetables. Gulzar Singh, a farmer from Vallah village said, “The paddy crop is now in maturing stage. The rain didn’t cause any damage yet but high velocity winds can damage the crops. We pray to god for good weather conditions to prevail till harvesting.”