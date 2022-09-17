International cricket stadium a distant dream

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, September 16

Even as the holy city’s Gandhi Ground hosted several international tournaments in the past, but the failure of authorities concerned to upgrade it has made the ground unworthy of hosting international matches.

The last international match played here was between India and New Zealand in 1995.

An RTI plea filed by cricket enthusiast, Michael, revealed that the district administration has no plan to develop the stadium as per international standards.

Established in 1932 with a donation from Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala and the then Punjab Government, the ground is spread on 22 acres. The first notable match was played between the India XI and the MCC in 1933. The Indian cricket team was led by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh, while other famous players were Lala Amarnath, Col CK Naidu and Surjit Singh Majithia.

The cricket ground hosted several international matches, including those against West Indies, Australia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and England. The Indian cricket team had played against Sri Lanka in 1983. The North Zone cricket team had played against West Indies in 1984. India versus World XI and India versus New Zealand were played in 1995.

However, previous governments of different political parties announced to raise the standards of the stadium.

It was in 2015 the then Cabinet Minister Anil Joshi during a visit to Gandhi Ground had announced that the government would develop it as a world-class cricket stadium, which would witness IPL as well as other major international cricket matches here.

However, players claimed that many portions in its public gallery remain incomplete.

Announcement for constructing another cricket stadium in the propsped multipurpose sports complex also did not fructify. The foundation for the complex was laid in 2011 with infrasturcture for a range of sports disciplines like athletic track, football, tennis, badminton and others.

