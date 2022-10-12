International day of Girl child observed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Bhai Ghaniya Ji Social Welfare Club of Goodwill International School organised a special awareness programme in the morning assembly to observe International Day of the Girl Child. In the beginning, Ramandeep Kaur, the teacher-patron of the club presented a detailed talk on the history and importance of the day. She said the UNO Assembly resolved to observe the day from 11th October, 2012, and the this year’s theme is ‘Our time is now - Our rights, our future’. Seeratjot Kaur of Class VIII presented a speech on the day, and Harmeen Kaur of the same class recited a poem about the rights of the girl child. Director Principal Jasbinder Kaur lauded the club members, and inspired the students to be aware about the rights of girls. She also stressed the need for gender equality.

Minister visits elementary schools

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO inaugurated the special repair works in government school buildings at a cost of Rs 22.76 lakh at GES, Taragarh and Rs 12.54 lakh at Government Elementary School, Bandala, today. Under these projects, drinking water, toilets and renovation of rooms will also be covered in both schools. He said it is a matter of great sadness that these schools have been in a poor condition for a long time. He said the government schools in the state are being renovated. He appealed to the panchayats to establish government projects on government lands so that basic facilities can be provided to the villagers. District Education Officer Elementary Rajesh Sharma, Deputy District Education Officer Balraj Singh Dhillon and other officials of the education department were also present at the school.

Gurpurb celebrated at Khalsa College

The birth anniversary of Guru Ramdas, the fourth Guru of the Sikhs, was celebrated with religious fervour at Khalsa College by the Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) on Tuesday. Students of Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS) performed kirtan, following an ‘akhand paath’ bhog. The students recited the gurbani and shabad in praise of Guru Ramdas, who founded Amritsar, which was originally known as Chak Ramdaspur. KCGC Honourary Secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina congratulated everyone on this occasion. He asked the sangat to follow the righteous path shown by the Guru. Sikh scholar Inderjit Singh Gagoani discussed the life history and teachings of the Guru. Chhina and Principal, KCA, Dr Mehal Singh jointly bestowed siropas (robe of honour) on the students performing kirtan recitals. Several other Sikh organisations, including Chief Khalsa Diwan and others, also marked the day with religious ceremonies and cultural events. The SGPC organised a spectacular firework show on the Golden Temple premises.