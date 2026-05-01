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Home / Amritsar / International Labour Day: PUNBUS, PRTC employees stage rally

International Labour Day: PUNBUS, PRTC employees stage rally

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:11 AM May 02, 2026 IST
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PUNBUS and PRTC Contractual Workers’ Union members during a rally in Amritsar on Friday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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To mark International Labour Day, employees of Punjab Roadways held a flag-hoisting ceremony, while members of the PUNBUS and PRTC Contractual Workers’ Union organised a protest and a gate rally here on Friday. Both events were held at the Punjab Roadways workshop.

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Addressing the rally, leader Baljit Singh said the day held immense significance for farmers, labourers, and the working class. It was only after long struggles and sacrifices that workers secured the right to eight hours of work, eight hours of rest and eight hours of family time, he added. A large number of employees participated in the event, spreading the message of worker unity.

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He said, earlier, workers were forced to work for 16 to 18 hours a day, but the system changed due to sustained struggles. He paid tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for workers’ rights.

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Opposing the Punjab Government’s kilometre scheme, Baljit Singh said employees had been protesting against it for the past four years. During this period, many workers were jailed, but they are not backing down. He warned that if the tender for the scheme was opened on May 8, they would shut down the local bus depot and intensify their agitation.

Outlining their future strategy, union members said a protest would be held on May 10. If their demands were not met, a one-day strike would be observed on May 18, followed by a three-day strike starting May 25. A sit-in protest would be staged outside the Chief Minister’s residence in Chandigarh on May 26, they added.

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