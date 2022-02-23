campus notes

International mother Language Day celebrated in Amritsar

BBK DAV College students and staff celebrate International Mother Language Day in Amritsar on Tuesday.

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: BBK DAV College for Women celebrated International Mother Language Day on the college premises. Faculty, non-teaching members of the staff and students enthusiastically took an oath. Addressing the students, Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia emphasized the significance of the mother language and motivated them to devote themselves fully to its growth , enrichment. She added that only those cultures survive who are rooted in and stay connected with their mother language. In the oath taking ceremony, led by the Principal, all members present, pledged their commitment to the promotion of their mother tongue Punjabi and determined to render their services to it. On this occasion, Dr Rani, Head, Department of Punjabi, Dr Shelly Jaggi, Nodal Officer, along with other staff members, were present.

Khalsa College Senior Sec School

Punjab Language Department, Amritsar, in association with Khalsa College Senior Secondary School celebrated International Mother Language Day. On this occasion District Education Officer (Sec.) Amritsar Jugraj Singh was the chief guest. He spoke on the importance of mother tongue and encouraged students and others to embrace its development. Principal Inderjit Singh Gogoani, poet Arvinder Singh Chamak also addressed the attendance. District Language Officer Harmesh Kaur Yodha apprised the gathering of the efforts being made by the Language Department and on this occasion all took oath. Research Officer Baljit Kaur encouraged the promotion and dissemination of Punjabi mother tongue.

Course on Open Source Software

The course on “Free/Libre Open-Source Software and the Underlying Technical, Social, And Legal Issues” sponsored by the Ministry of Human Resources and Development, Govt. of India under the GIAN programme was started in the Department of Computer Science of Guru Nanak Dev University. The GIAN programme helps to provide opportunity to the university students to seek knowledge and experience from reputed international faculty. The faculty also gains knowledge and teaching skills in the areas of cutting-edge technology. Prof. Hardeep Singh, Dean Academic Affairs, delivered the introductory remarks. He talked about the ever-increasing size and complexity of the Open Source Software, and the need to learn new tools and techniques to deal with it. Guest of honour Prof. Gregorio Robles, the foreign faculty for the course from the University of Rey Juan Carlos, Spain appreciated the effort and hoped for the successful organisation of the course. Dr Palwinder Singh, the local coordinator for the GIAN course, talked about the multitude of activities conducted under the GIAN programme in the university. The course is being scheduled from 21st to 25th Feb. The group of participants, 75 in number, consists of faculty and students from different universities and colleges across India.

#punjabi

