International Mother Language Day observed in Amritsar school

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: To promote linguistic diversity and multilingual education development, SGHPS observed 22nd International Mother Language Day. Principal Dr DharamVeer Singh graced the occasion. He felt proud by sharing that in a recent survey, Punjabi Language has got tenth position among 7,000 languages being spoken all over the world. He further added that a student who is fluent in his mother language can easily learn other languages. On this occasion an exhibition of renowed Punjabi authors was organised by the joint efforts of library staff and the students. Punjabi teacher delivered a speech on the importance of mother language, while another teacher threw light on the need of using technology for multilingual learning. On the occasion two students Gurtej Singh and Gurpreet Kaur were honoured for being the Best leaders.

Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec School

A seminar was organised at Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School, Sultanwind Link Road, on the occasion of International Mother Language Day. Principal Gurpreet Kaur Sethi said Punjabi language has a glorious history, culture, rich heritage and is important tradition of Punjab. He said a person can easily express his thoughts and feelings in his mother tongue and the development of any nation or society depends on the development of the mother tongue. School member In charge Rajinder Singh Marwaha said Punjabi language is the language of great Gurus, Sufis and saints and it is proud to be the language of Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

Webinar on Ethics of Research

UGC-Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC), Guru Nanak Dev University, organised a webinar on “Ethics of Research and Publications” for faculty and research scholars. The event was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Prof. (Dr.) Nalin Mehta, Director, North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong was the invited speaker. Prof Mehta, an acclaimed name in Medical Sciences, deliberated on the ethical issues to be considered in research. He emphasized that the students should go for extensive literature review and make the best possible use of the library. He explicitly highlighted that research conducted while ignoring the established ethical norms is not only acknowledged poorly but also may land a researcher into several legal or professional issues.

Majha College for Women

Guests being honoured during a function at Majha College for Women, Tarn Taran, on Monday. Photo: Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran: On the occasion of International Mother Language Day, Bhasha Vibhag Punjab (Language Department, Punjab) organised a discussion on the importance of mother language at the local Majha College for Women. Harbhagwant Singh, local District Education Officer (Secondary) was the chief guest on the occasion. Dr Hardeep Kaur, Principal of the college said Dr Harwinder Singh Bhalla, Principal of the local Sri Guru Arjun Dev College, Harmesh Kaur Yodhe, district language officer were among the others who addressing on the occasion stressed that mother language was the key to give shape to the personality to the person. A poem recitation competition, lecture delivering, song and writing were conducted and the holder of first positions were given prizes. The guests too were honoured on the occasion by the language department, Punjab. /OC