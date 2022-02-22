campus notes

International Mother Language Day observed in Amritsar school

International Mother Language Day observed in Amritsar school

Students and staff of SGHPS celebrate International Mother Language Day in Amritsar on Monday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: To promote linguistic diversity and multilingual education development, SGHPS observed 22nd International Mother Language Day. Principal Dr DharamVeer Singh graced the occasion. He felt proud by sharing that in a recent survey, Punjabi Language has got tenth position among 7,000 languages being spoken all over the world. He further added that a student who is fluent in his mother language can easily learn other languages. On this occasion an exhibition of renowed Punjabi authors was organised by the joint efforts of library staff and the students. Punjabi teacher delivered a speech on the importance of mother language, while another teacher threw light on the need of using technology for multilingual learning. On the occasion two students Gurtej Singh and Gurpreet Kaur were honoured for being the Best leaders.

Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec School

A seminar was organised at Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School, Sultanwind Link Road, on the occasion of International Mother Language Day. Principal Gurpreet Kaur Sethi said Punjabi language has a glorious history, culture, rich heritage and is important tradition of Punjab. He said a person can easily express his thoughts and feelings in his mother tongue and the development of any nation or society depends on the development of the mother tongue. School member In charge Rajinder Singh Marwaha said Punjabi language is the language of great Gurus, Sufis and saints and it is proud to be the language of Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

Webinar on Ethics of Research

UGC-Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC), Guru Nanak Dev University, organised a webinar on “Ethics of Research and Publications” for faculty and research scholars. The event was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Prof. (Dr.) Nalin Mehta, Director, North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong was the invited speaker. Prof Mehta, an acclaimed name in Medical Sciences, deliberated on the ethical issues to be considered in research. He emphasized that the students should go for extensive literature review and make the best possible use of the library. He explicitly highlighted that research conducted while ignoring the established ethical norms is not only acknowledged poorly but also may land a researcher into several legal or professional issues.

Majha College for Women

Guests being honoured during a function at Majha College for Women, Tarn Taran, on Monday. Photo: Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran: On the occasion of International Mother Language Day, Bhasha Vibhag Punjab (Language Department, Punjab) organised a discussion on the importance of mother language at the local Majha College for Women. Harbhagwant Singh, local District Education Officer (Secondary) was the chief guest on the occasion. Dr Hardeep Kaur, Principal of the college said Dr Harwinder Singh Bhalla, Principal of the local Sri Guru Arjun Dev College, Harmesh Kaur Yodhe, district language officer were among the others who addressing on the occasion stressed that mother language was the key to give shape to the personality to the person. A poem recitation competition, lecture delivering, song and writing were conducted and the holder of first positions were given prizes. The guests too were honoured on the occasion by the language department, Punjab. /OC

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Dharmendra visits kids of an 'old loving family' in Manali that he once met in his younger days; shares pics

2
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

3
Chandigarh

Police round up Chandigarh electricity union leaders for violation of ESMA

4
Chandigarh

Power restored in parts of Chandigarh

5
Nation

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested in money laundering case; to remain in ED's custody till March 3

6
Haryana

Faridabad taxi driver 'kills' head constable-wife, then 'hangs self'

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power employees call off strike; supply 'normalised' in most areas

8
World

PPP stalwart Rehman Malik passes away due to Covid-related complications

9
Entertainment

Are Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad getting married? Here's what we know

10
Health

Doctors at Delhi hospital remove 3 live botflies from eye of American woman

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar local mechanic converts Tata Nano to 'helicopter' in Rs 2 lakh, rents it for wedding
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose
Health

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’
J & K

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’
Trending

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizes fall in love with the ‘beautiful bride in red lehenga’
Diaspora

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizens fall in love with the 'beautiful bride in red lehenga'

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!
Haryana

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!

Killer roads: 13 lives lost in Haryana every day
Haryana

Killer roads: 13 lives lost in Haryana every day

Top Stories

Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing

Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing

US creating fear and panic: China

Posturing won’t resolve crisis, says Jaishankar

Posturing won't resolve crisis, says Jaishankar

Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC

Maharashtra minister held under PMLA

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA

Court sends him to ED custody till March 3

Cong’s Amritsar MP targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Blames alleged police-politician nexus for 'failure' to chec...

Won’t allow any change in LAC status quo: Jaishankar in Paris

Won't allow any change in LAC status quo: Jaishankar in Paris

EAM hopes to resolve issue with China through dialogue

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Rinki Roy Bhattacharya: Of behind the scenes and behind closed doors...

Women power behind ballot in Amritsar

Smart kiosks for a smart city

First-timers vote for change, growth

Punjab poll: First-timers vote for change, growth

Four poll-related FIRs in Bathinda

Malwa: Brisk polling in crucial belt

Borders with Haryana, Rajasthan sealed

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on edge, but no cuts for VIP areas, power staff

Chandigarh assures Punjab and Haryana High Court of normal power supply

Power crisis: Chandigarh to probe 'sabotage'

Health services remain affected in Chandigarh

Global reports hail India’s vax drive

Global reports hail India's Covid vaccination drive

High Court judge recuses from hearing Facebook, Google pleas on anti-Ramdev links

Indian Air Force to send 5 Tejas for multi-nation drill in UK

Now, get prior alert about destination on phone via new Delhi Metro mobile app

Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing FB, Twitter, Google pleas against order to remove anti-Ramdev links globally

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana MC demolishes 14 illegal constructions

Covid: 13 test positive in Ludhiana district

Plan to make Ludhiana railway station world class

Ludhiana Mayor, MC chief inspect ROB/RUBs project site

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Form panel to initiate action on residents’ complaints: Patiala Mayor

Covid claimed more lives in urban areas of Patiala district

Pollywood actor, singer felicitated