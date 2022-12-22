International universities conclave organised at school

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 21

Viewing the strong penchant for off-shore career and educational pursuits, delegates of 21 foreign universities from across the world came together at Spring Dale Senior School today for ‘The Spring Career Fair-2022’.

The school also launched its overseas admission cell, filling in the information and awareness gap, for students as well as parents.

Delegates and official recruiters from over 21 renowned international universities from the US, Canada, Australia and Europe catered to the whole gamut of questions and queries related to admissions into various foreign universities.

The onus of the fair was to make students aware regarding the scholarship programmes being offered by various foreign universities in higher education. Given that the high rate of student migration from Punjab has seen a further jump in the post-pandemic period, the event aimed to highlight the scholarship programmes rather than taking conventional method of applying through agents.

“We have seen that the desperation of students from Punjab to migrate for overseas education has made them vulnerable to immigration fraud,” said Rajeev Sharma, Principal, Spring Dale School.