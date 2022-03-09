International Women's Day: All they seek — equal rights & opportunities

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 8

Various organisations and institutes held several events to mark International Women’s Day here on Tuesday. The members of All-India Democratic Women’s Association observed the day as ‘Mukti Divas’ during an event at Bhandari Bridge.

Members of Janwadi Istri Sabha raise slogans during a demonstration to demand more rights for women on the occasion of International Women’s Day in Amritsar on Tuesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

President Advocate Kawaljit Kaur said atrocities and crime against women have increased with the BJP holding power in the country. She said to ensure equal rights and upholding dignity of women, there was a need to defeat the BJP.

AIDWA members also paid floral tributes to farmers and farm women who had lost their lives during the farmers’ agitation against three controversial agriculture laws at the borders in Delhi.

In an event organised by All-India Working Women’s Forum, Gurbax Kaur criticised the corporate and media for objectification of women. Domestic Workers’ Federation leader Daswinder Kaur talked about the problems faced by domestic female workers.

In another event organised by Sanyukt Samaj Morcha and Janwadi Istri Sabha, leaders spoke about freedom to work, wear and live as per one’s choice. They also stressed upon the need for social, economic and societal freedom to women from every caste, creed, religion and country.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, too, organised an event in Ranjit Avenue, where speakers complained that the women were still being considered a second-class citizen in the country. They spoke about the role played by women in the agitation at Delhi borders. The district Health Department also organised a workshop to stress upon ending female infanticide. The health experts also discussed the role of healthy diet for adolescent girls and pregnant women.

‘Entire universe at their disposal’

Health Department officials celebrate International Women’s Day in Tarn Taran. Photo: Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran: A district-level function was organised by the Health Department on International Women’s Day on Tuesday at the local Civil Hospital on Tuesday. The theme of the function was ‘education and the women empowerment’. Medical officers and employees participated in the function across the district and presented their views. Civil Surgeon Dr Renu Bhatia, while delivering her message, said according to the present circumstances, women were not restricted to the four walls but had the entire universe at their disposal. She stressed the need for women to have good health, balanced diet and quality education. OC