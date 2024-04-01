International wrestler among 10 injured in clash

Tarn Taran, March 31
International-level wrestler Kartar Singh and his four associates were injured during a property related dispute at Bhikhiwind. They were attacked with sharp-edged weapons after which Kattar Singh and his injured associates were admitted at Civil Hospital. In all there were ten people who suffered injured during the fight.
