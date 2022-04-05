International Yoga Day observed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: International Yoga Day was celebrated in Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan SL Public School. An awareness rally was carried out from Shivala Road to Company Garden by 512 students of grade IX and X and teachers of the school. They performed yoga there in the form of various exercises and spread the message of being aware about the benefits of living a healthy lifestyle. Director Principal Dr Anita Bhalla, gave a message that yoga improves physical and mental health and reduces stress among children these days, enhances their memory, improves sleeping habits and ensures productivity and concentration.

Learning Through Teaching

A four day ‘Learning Through Teaching Training Workshop’ was organised at DAV College, Amritsar, came to an end. In the workshop, Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar gave information about Vedic Mathematics to the teachers and students. He shared easy formulas with the students to solve complex questions easily through maths. Dr Rajesh told that the importance of mathematics has increased manifold. At the beginning of the workshop, Prof Madan Mohan, the head of the department, while giving information about the history of Indian mathematician and Vedic-Math, said Jagadguru Swami Bharati Krishna Tripathi had started it. He made aware of the method of finding quick answers to difficult questions of mathematics using various sutras and co-sutras of Vedic-Math. He said Vedic Maths should be included in the school curriculum. With its use, students can not only solve maths problems quickly, but they will also develop intelligence and concentration.Students from SR Government College, DAV College and SSSS College of Commerce also participated in this workshop. In various competitions, Harpreet Singh of DAV College got the first prize, Muskan of SR Government College got the second prize and Radhika got the third prize.

Seminar on career opportunities

The Department of Lifelong Learning organised a seminar on awareness on career opportunities and entrepreneurship in which the resource person was Anil Sharma, Sr insurance Training Manager. Dr Saroj Bala, Director formally welcomed and introduced the resource person and made the students familiar with different opportunities available and how they can develop talents to upscale their skills to become financially independent. In this seminar, the resource person delivered lecture on benefits and importance of planning the finances to deal with the adverse conditions in life. He stressed the students to understand the purpose of life, remain ready to learn, and espouse the practice of saving their own earning as well as their parents. He also apprised the students to make judicial use of time to train themselves in such a way that they can become skilled for better entrepreneurs.