Intoxicants seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 24

Beas police have arrested two persons with 9,000 intoxicant tablets. They were identified as Khazandas and Ramanjit Singh, residents of Kuhatwind Hindua village. The police recovered 5,000 tablets from Khazandas and 4,000 tablets from Ramanjit Singh. A case under Section 22-C and 25 of the NDPS Act was registered against them. Further investigation was in progress.