Intoxicating pills seized, one arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 30

The rural police have nabbed a drug peddler and recovered 110 habit-forming pills from his possession. The accused has been identified as Pistaul Singh, alias Babbu, a resident of Rana Kalan village. ASI Swaran Singh said they were on patrolling duty when Babbu was nabbed when he was heading towards Nijjran village. A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused.