Intoxicating pills seized, one arrested

Amritsar, May 30
The rural police have nabbed a drug peddler and recovered 110 habit-forming pills from his possession. The accused has been identified as Pistaul Singh, alias Babbu, a resident of Rana Kalan village. ASI Swaran Singh said they were on patrolling duty when Babbu was nabbed when he was heading towards Nijjran village. A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Poonch
The firing is reported from forward Karmara village in Gulpu...
Wrestlers reach Ganga banks, stop short of throwing medals
After high drama, khap leaders convince protesters to defer ...
AAP govt set to expand Cabinet
To induct Khudian, Balkar; Nijjar ‘resigns’ | Reshuffle in p...
Eye on ’24 poll, BJP’s mega outreach begins today
Month-long campaign commences with rally at Ajmer in electio...