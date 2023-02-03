Invest Punjab Summit chance to tap city's potential, says Nijjar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 2

Alleging step-motherly treatment, local activists demanded from Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar to hold the Invest Punjab Summit 2023 in Amritsar.

Hardeep Singh, president of Amritsar Vikas Manch, said, “We have written to the minister to hold the summit in the holy city. Amritsar will be an interesting place to invest for tourism, hospitality, IT, education and medical sectors for the investors. Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) has already started functioning. Amritsar has also been selected for medical tourism among 17 Indian cities by the government."

“Amritsar successfully hosted the Heart of Asia Summit in 2016 and has now been selected for G-20 Summit in March and June 2023. Amritsar has emerged as a global hub for tourism, hospitality business and medical sector with great potential and opportunities. Land in Amritsar is cheaper than in Mohali, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Bathinda," said Manmohan Singh Brar, an activist.

Kulwant Singh Ankhi, patron of Amritsar Vikas Manch, stated Amritsar is the second largest city of Punjab as well as an international tourism hub because of the Golden Temple. The city has many other tourist attractions like Jallianwala Bagh, Attari border, Durgiana Temple, Gobindgarh Fort, Sadda Pind, Punjab State War Museum, Partition Museum, Food Court and Town Hall building. Nearly one lakh visitors arrive in the city daily on normal days while on weekends, Gurpurab and holidays, 1 to 2 lakh visitors converge on Amritsar from India and across the world.

Amritsar airport has three weekly direct air connectivity to London Heathrow and three weekly flights to Birmingham by Air India. Daily Doha flights by Qatar Airways, five days in a week to Singapore by Scoot, four days to Kuala Lumpur by Malindo Air of Malaysia, three weekly to Rome/Milan by Spice Jet and two to three weekly flights to Milan by Neos airline of Italy and four daily flights to Dubai and Sharjah by Air India Express, Indigo and Spice Jet. There are a total of 51 international departures in a week. Amritsar has five-star hotels and more than a dozen four-star hotels.

“Invest Punjab should ask companies in hospitality, tourism, sports, IT and medical sector to invest in Amritsar by showing the city's potential," said Ankhi.