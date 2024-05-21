 Investiture ceremony : The Tribune India

Investiture ceremony

Investiture ceremony

The newly elected office-bearers of the students council of Spring Dale School in Amritsar on Monday. Tribune photo



Amritsar: Spring Dale School hosted its Investiture Ceremony 2024 that saw the swearing-in of the school's student council. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, said for the Spring Daleans, the event is marked with zeal and a sense of belongingness as during the event the president of the outgoing student council hands over the school flag and the charge of responsibility to the newly appointed president. An oath of responsibility was administered to the new office-bearers on the occasion by school principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma. Sandhu said the newly appointed student council, which took charge, is a strong team of around 300 office-bearers with Raghuvansh Wadhwa elected its president, Guransh Singh vice-president and Satyam Vashisht secretary. The event was also an occasion to celebrate as the achievers of the school were felicitated for their curricular and co-curricular achievements. Alam Vijay Singh, DCP (Law & Order), Amritsar, who was the chief guest, congratulated the young office-bearers. He said he himself was an alumnus of Spring Dale Senior School.

Training session on AI & Robotics

An artificial intelligence and robotics laboratory established in the Department of Mechanical Engineering funded by RUSA grant, Government of India, hosted a five-day training programme on "Factory Automation and Robotics Programing using FluidSim Software and CIROS Software of Germany based FESTO Company". With the support of Prof Dr P K Pati, coordinator, Golden Jubilee Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, GNDU, during the 5-day training programme, students were given hands-on training practice of AI-based factory automation and robotic programming techniques. Dr Pati emphasised that this kind of training can bridge the gap between academics and latest technologies being used in the industry. The resource person was Chandrashekhar V Varerkar, manager-didactic, Festo India Pvt Ltd. The training session was started by imparting basic knowledge of pneumatics and hydraulics from industrial revolution point of view. Approximately 150 students along with faculty members participated in the training programme.

Outreach programme held

The Department of Nutrition and Dietetics of Khalsa College for Women conducted an outreach programme for the students of Diploma in Care Giver at Senior Citizen House. Principal Dr Surinder Kaur said the objective was to provide opportunities to students to socialise and create a sense of camaraderie to reduce the risk of depression, anxiety and other health problems among elderly persons. The department organised the visit under Komal Sharma and Kamaldeep Kaur along with Minnie Sharma.

