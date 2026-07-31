IRB constable killed in road accident

An IRB constable died in a road accident along the Bhandari Bridge on Thursday.

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The deceased was identified as constable Ranbir Singh, a resident of Batala.

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Harpal Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, said Ranbir Singh was deployed along the bridge to oversee the law and order situation.

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After learning about his child's accident, Ranbir left for home, unaware of the fact that he himself would fall prey to a road mishap. The police said Ranbir Singh had suffered a serious head injury and was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.