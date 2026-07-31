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Home / Amritsar / IRB constable killed in road accident

IRB constable killed in road accident

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:05 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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An IRB constable died in a road accident along the Bhandari Bridge on Thursday.

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The deceased was identified as constable Ranbir Singh, a resident of Batala.

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Harpal Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, said Ranbir Singh was deployed along the bridge to oversee the law and order situation.

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After learning about his child's accident, Ranbir left for home, unaware of the fact that he himself would fall prey to a road mishap. The police said Ranbir Singh had suffered a serious head injury and was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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