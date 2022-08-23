Irked over police ‘inaction’, Tarn Taran man hands over drug packet to MLA

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, August 22

The “seriousness” of the state government machinery in curbing the drug menace could well be gauged from the fact that even after a lapse of six days, the Tarn Taran police were still clueless in nabbing the drug peddlers despite live revelation of the crime scene by a resident of the Chabhal area.

Efforts of govt, police inadequate The Mann govt is committed to eradicate drugs. But the way Gurmeet Singh came up with a drug packet, it shows that the efforts of our govt and police are inadequate. The police department’s lackadaisical attitude cannot be tolerated. Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, Tarn Taran MLA Drugs are being sold openly I have apprised the MLA about how drugs are being sold openly. Is this the change that came after the AAP assumed power in Punjab? I procured a small packet containing 'chitta' for Rs 500. Gurmeet Singh Chabhal, a resident of Tarn Taran

Dejected by the police “inaction”, resident Gurmeet Singh Chabhal handed over a small packet of “chitta”, which he had procured by paying Rs 500 from the same place, to Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal to register his protest. Later, he also wrote a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

MLA Sohal admitted that the drug menace prospered due to “leniency” of the police department. “The Bhagwant Mann government is committed to eradicate drugs. But the way Gurmeet Singh came up with a drug packet, it shows that the efforts of our government and the police are inadequate. The police department’s lackadaisical attitude cannot be tolerated. The matter will be brought to the CM’s notice for action against erring police officials,” he alleged.

Gurmeet Singh said he had apprised the MLA about how drugs were being sold openly and handed over a packet containing “chitta” to him. “Was this the change that came after the AAP assumed power in Punjab? I have written a letter to the CM after the MLA’s efforts did not yield results,” he added.

He said he was forced to post the video clips after he came across a young boy who fell unconscious after injecting a drug dose at a secluded place on the Baba Budha Sahib turn on the Chabhal Khurd road on August 16.

Immediately, he posted two video clips about easy availability of drugs in the area which describe the spot of crime and the culprits who sell drugs in the area.

He claimed to have procured a small packet containing “chitta” for Rs 500 from a house located nearby, followed by two more packets from nearby spots.

“As I belong to the same area, I knew that drug peddlers prevail in the area. Through someone, I too got a ‘nag’ (small packet) of ‘chitta’ by paying just Rs 500 from the same house this time. Who says drugs have been eradicated? Earlier too, risking my life, I had posted identical videos and sent them to the police, but no action was taken. Now, I see what our MLA will do?” he said.

He added that he had sent the videos to the Senior Superintendent of Police and other police officials, but in vain.

Launching a scathing attack on the Bhagwant Mann-led state government’s hollow claims of setting up a drug-free society, Gurmeet publicly described the location on the social media from where he had procured the drugs.

Inspector Prabhajit Singh, SHO of the Chabhal police station, said Gurmeet, who introduced himself as an environmentalist, claimed that the police team was sent to the spot, but no suspicious activity was observed and no objectionable material was recovered.