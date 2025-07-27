ISI-backed arms smuggling module busted in Punjab; 5 nabbed

The Amritsar Rural police, in coordination with central security agencies, on Sunday claimed to have busted an ISI-backed cross-border smuggling module with the recovery of a cache of sophisticated arms, ammunition and drug money from five persons.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Jobanjit Singh alias Joban and Gora Singh of Rangharh village, Shenshan alias Shalu and Sunny Singh alias Ganna of Rasulpur Kallar in Amritsar and Jaspreet Singh alias Motu of Mugal Mangri in Rupnagar district.

“In a significant breakthrough, Amritsar Rural police, in close coordination with central agencies, dismantles a major trans-border smuggling network of sophisticated arms and drug money, operated by Pakistan-ISI backed handlers,” said DGP Gaurav Yadav on X.

Advertisement

The police seized an AK Saiga 308 assault rifle with two magazines, two 9mm Glock pistols with four magazines, 90 live cartridges of the AK Rifle, 10 live 9mm cartridges, Rs 7.50 lakh in drug money, a car and three mobile phones.

In a significant breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Police, in close coordination with central agencies, dismantles a major trans-border smuggling network of sophisticated arms and drug money, operated by #Pakistan-ISI backed handlers. The crackdown led to the arrest of five key… pic.twitter.com/ZGtBkdOckf — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) July 27, 2025

Advertisement

According to preliminary investigations, the accused had direct links to Pakistan-based ISI operatives. The intercepted consignment was intended to be delivered to Nav alias Nav Pandori, a known associate of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, indicating a broader terror-gangster nexus.