ISI-backed arms smuggling module busted in Punjab; 5 nabbed

ISI-backed arms smuggling module busted in Punjab; 5 nabbed

Amritsar Rural police seize a cache of sophisticated arms, ammunition and drug money
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:19 AM Jul 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
"Amritsar Rural police dismantles a major trans-border smuggling network of sophisticated arms and drug money, operated by Pakistan-ISI backed handlers,” said DGP Gaurav Yadav. X/@DGPPunjabPolice
The Amritsar Rural police, in coordination with central security agencies, on Sunday claimed to have busted an ISI-backed cross-border smuggling module with the recovery of a cache of sophisticated arms, ammunition and drug money from five persons.

The accused have been identified as Jobanjit Singh alias Joban and Gora Singh of Rangharh village, Shenshan alias Shalu and Sunny Singh alias Ganna of Rasulpur Kallar in Amritsar and Jaspreet Singh alias Motu of Mugal Mangri in Rupnagar district.

“In a significant breakthrough, Amritsar Rural police, in close coordination with central agencies, dismantles a major trans-border smuggling network of sophisticated arms and drug money, operated by Pakistan-ISI backed handlers,” said DGP Gaurav Yadav on X.

The police seized an AK Saiga 308 assault rifle with two magazines, two 9mm Glock pistols with four magazines, 90 live cartridges of the AK Rifle, 10 live 9mm cartridges, Rs 7.50 lakh in drug money, a car and three mobile phones.

According to preliminary investigations, the accused had direct links to Pakistan-based ISI operatives. The intercepted consignment was intended to be delivered to Nav alias Nav Pandori, a known associate of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, indicating a broader terror-gangster nexus.

