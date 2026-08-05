ISI-backed terror modules busted; four juveniles among 9 arrested

With the arrest of nine persons, including four juveniles, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police claimed to have busted two alleged ISI-backed cross-border terror modules and recovered three illegal pistols, nine live cartridges and four petrol bombs.

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The police said a probe revealed that members of the modules were allegedly conducting surveillance of security installations, adding that they had installed CCTV cameras near railway tracks, with the footage being shared with foreign-based handlers.

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Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday said preliminary investigation had found out that the accused were allegedly acting at the behest of foreign-based ISI handlers, who were attempting to recruit local youth for terror-related activities, procure illegal weapons, conduct surveillance and disturb public peace.

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The investigation also brought to light an alleged plan to disrupt law and order during a youth-led agitation at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against the alleged paper leak, the police said.

According to the police, members of the petrol-bomb module had visited Jantar Mantar with an intention to create a disturbance at the protest site on the directions of their ISI handler and his associates based in Uttar Pradesh. The handlers allegedly arranged petrol and bottles for the accused and instructed them to use the improvised incendiary devices to create panic.

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However, the accused allegedly failed to execute the plan and returned without carrying out the intended attack, said Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

Investigating officers have also found that the accused were allegedly receiving online instructions and training on preparing petrol bombs.

Those arrested have been identified as Vansh Kumar (19) and Anmol Singh, alias Sahil (20), both residents of Patti in Tarn Taran; Harman Singh, alias Hammu (24) and Sukhdev Singh (30), residents of Jhanjoti village in Amritsar; and Sukhman Singh (19), a resident of Joth village in Amritsar. Four juveniles have also been apprehended. A stolen motorcycle allegedly used by the accused was also seized.

Bhullar said the breakthrough came after the police received specific intelligence and intercepted Vansh Kumar along with a juvenile associate. A .32-bore country-made pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

During investigation, the police arrested Anmol Singh, who allegedly supplied the weapon. The probe subsequently revealed that CCTV cameras had been installed near railway tracks as part of the alleged surveillance network.

Bhullar said financial transactions related to the installation of the cameras were allegedly made through Paytm by Sukhdev Singh on the directions of Harman Singh, alias Hammu. Both accused were lodged in the Central Jail, Amritsar, and were brought on production warrants before being formally arrested in the case.

The main accused, Anmol Singh, along with his associates, who installed CCTV cameras along the railway tracks, has been handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) for further investigation, the Bhullar said.

Harman Singh and Sukhdev Singh are also accused in an Arms Act case registered at the Rajasansi police station, in which four Glock pistols were earlier recovered from them.

In a separate operation, the police apprehended two juveniles and recovered a .32-bore country-made pistol, two petrol bottle bombs and a lighter. During interrogation, they allegedly disclosed that they, along with Sukhman Singh and another juvenile, had made several attempts to execute the terror conspiracy.

The police subsequently arrested the two alleged associates and recovered two more petrol bombs and a .30-bore pistol.

The probe into the petrol-bomb module is now focusing on the alleged role of the foreign-based handler and his associates in Uttar Pradesh who, according to the police, provided the material and instructions to the local youth. Investigators are also examining the online communication and financial transactions to establish the complete chain of the network.

The police said further investigations were on to identify other members of the network, establish its forward and backward linkages, trace the financial trail and ascertain whether the accused were involved in other terror-related activities.

Three FIRs have been registered at Mohkampura, Airport and C-Division police stations under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.