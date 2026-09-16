Islamabad at crossroads: Growth fails to fix deepening garbage crisis

Nearly eight decades after Independence, Islamabad, one of Amritsar’s oldest neighbourhoods, continues to struggle with basic civic amenities, with poor solid waste management emerging as one of its most persistent problems.

The locality, which has transformed from what was once a village on the outskirts of the city into a densely populated urban neighbourhood, has seen some improvement in the condition of its streets in recent years. However, residents say there has been little corresponding improvement in garbage management.

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Heaps of garbage and scattered waste can be seen at several turns and street corners across the locality. Residents say irregular lifting of household waste has resulted in waste accumulating in the open, turning neighbourhood streets into dumping points. The problem has persisted despite the Municipal Corporation (MC) having engaged a new company for solid waste management. Residents allege that the agency has failed to ensure regular lifting of garbage from the locality.

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For residents, the issue is no longer limited to cleanliness. Accumulated waste, stagnant water and stray pigs have become recurring features of daily life, said Inderjeet, a resident. “Garbage, filth, stagnant water and pigs have become problems that simply do not seem to go away from Islamabad,” said Inderjit, a resident of the area.

Residents say the narrow streets and small houses have further complicated the situation. With limited space available inside homes to store waste, people are often left with little option when garbage is not collected regularly.

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Another resident Neerev Kumar said household waste could not be stored inside homes for long and, in the absence of daily collection, some residents end up dumping it on streets and at corners.

“The houses here are small and people cannot keep garbage inside for days. If the waste is not lifted every day, it eventually finds its way onto streets and corners. The corporation must ensure daily lifting,” said Neerev.

The residents also feel that old and densely populated areas of the city have not received the same attention as newer parts of Amritsar when it comes to civic infrastructure and sanitation.

They argue that while

governments and the municipal corporation frequently announce cleanliness drives and new solid waste management initiatives, their impact is not visible in several old neighbourhoods. For a locality that has witnessed Amritsar’s transformation over generations, residents say it is ironic that basic sanitation continues to remain an unresolved issue.