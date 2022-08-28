Issue dependency certificates, DCs asked

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, August 27

The Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Punjab, has written to the Deputy Commissioners of 19 districts for clearing the pendency of issuing dependency certificates to the victim’s kin who were awarded compensation by courts.

Earlier, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) of respective districts have written to the district administrations for issuing the same.

Swarn Kaur, mother of Santokh Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, who was abducted by Tarn Taran police in 1991, has been awaiting the same since January this year. Santokh Singh was allegedly kidnapped and later subjected to torture by the police. He later disappeared from police custody under mysterious circumstances. The CBI court had convicted a cop in the case and also announced suitable compensation to the victim’s mother under the Punjab victim compensation scheme in January this year.

Similarly, in another instance, Chanan Singh of Pheruman village lost his son Gurbinder Singh in July 1992. A CBI court had convicted a cop, Wassan Singh, in the case in September last year and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for murder. The court also directed the DLSA for suitable compensation to the victim’s father. They had applied for the dependency certificate to the district administration, but are yet to get the same.

In both cases, the Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, DLSA, had written to the Deputy Commissioner here for issuing the dependency certificate.

According to the Home Department, there were around 208 cases of dependency certificates pending with different district administrations. Jalandhar and Moga districts have maximum pendency with 32 and 21 cases, respectively, followed by Hoshiarpur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Bathinda and Fazilka with 20, 16, 15 and 14 cases, respectively. Gurdaspur has 12, Barnala 10, Mansa 9, Ludhiana 8, Mohali and Patiala 7 each, Ferozepur 6, Faridkot 5, Amritsar, Sangrur and Sri Muktsar Sahib 4 each pendency cases. Pathankot and Rupnagar has 3 and 1 cases, respectively.

Sarabjit Singh Verka, member of an NGO, said these cases were pending in different instances and the administration should clear them on a priority basis.

DC Harpreet Singh Sudan said it was not in his knowledge at the moment, but he would get it checked and take appropriate action in this regard.

