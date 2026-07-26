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Home / Amritsar / It took cops six months to trace notorious gangster Jobanjit Singh

It took cops six months to trace notorious gangster Jobanjit Singh

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:31 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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The police heaved a sigh of relief after notorious gangster Jobanjit Singh, alias Billa Arjan Manga, a key operative of the Bambiha-Doni Bal gang, was deported from Jakarta, Indonesia, on Saturday following a six-month international manhunt.

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Wanted in over 12 criminal cases, including four murders, murder attempts, extortion, NDPS Act and Arms Act offences across Punjab, he had been evading arrest by operating from multiple countries while allegedly running an extortion network through his local associates in Punjab.

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According to the police, his deportation was secured by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Punjab, in coordination with the Overseas Fugitive Tracking & Extradition Cell (OFTEC), Punjab, and Central agencies under Operation Nomad Hunt, an intelligence-led operation involving sustained surveillance, strategic intelligence gathering and coordination with national and international agencies.

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A police team from Amritsar Rural reached Mumbai after his deportation. The accused was produced before a Mumbai court, which sent him to a four-day transit remand to Beas.

He is expected to be brought to Punjab for custodial interrogation in connection with multiple pending cases.

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Sources said Billa had fled India several years ago and was traced to Jakarta. Before that, investigators had tracked his movements in Dubai. Despite being abroad, he allegedly continued to orchestrate extortion and targeted firing incidents in the Amritsar rural belt through his network of local operatives.

His name prominently figures in the sensational murder of gangster Jarnail Singh, who was shot by armed assailants outside a flour mill in Sathiala village under the Beas police station on May 25, 2023. The police had been pursuing his extradition in that case.

On May 18, 2025, the accused, along with two other associates, were booked by the Jandiala Guru police for firing and extortion. The police arrested his alleged associate Deepak Kumar of Navi Abadi, Jandiala Guru, while another accused, Hardev Singh of Thathiara Bazaar, was also booked. The complainant, Lovepreet Singh, alias Love, of Sarli Kalan village in Tarn Taran, had alleged that the accused demanded Rs 50 lakh from his brother and threatened to eliminate the family if the money was not paid.

On July 7, 2025, he was booked for allegedly demanding Rs 30 lakh from a grocery shop owner, Ranjit Kumar, of Udoke Kalan village.

Again, on July 19, 2025 another FIR was registered after Chandan Sunder of Chawinda Devi village alleged that Billa demanded Rs 40 lakh from him. Three motorcycle-borne armed men had also opened fire outside his bakery.

Kanwalpreet Singh, SSP, Amritsar Rural, said his interrogation was expected to provide crucial leads.

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