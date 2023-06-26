 Italy resident beaten up; investigation on : The Tribune India

Italy resident beaten up; investigation on

Italy resident beaten up; investigation on


Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 25

An Italy resident, Amin Ahmad, was thrashed by unknown Nihang Sikhs near the Chhatti Khui chowk here on Saturday. He was smoking at the corner outside a hotel there. He had come to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple.

In his complaint lodged with the Division C police station, Amin Ahmad said he was present in front of GR Residence hotel located in Chhatti Khui area in Atta Mandi. He said he was smoking at the place as there was no crowd.

He said suddenly a jeep stopped near him and a man dressed as a Nihang came out and started slapping him. He said some other persons also came out of the vehicle and threatened him and went away. Following his complaint, the police have registered a case under Sections 323, 341, 506 and 34 of the IPC and investigations were underway to identify the suspects.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of foreign tourists and the involvement of persons in Nihang attire taking the law into their own hands.

In September last year, a man was hacked to death following arguments over chewing of tobacco outside a hotel near Darbar Sahib. The CCTV footage of the incident had led to widespread condemnation.

On May 28, a Nihang ransacked kiosks of cigarettes near Gol Hatti Chowk located on the road leading to the Golden Temple from Hall Gate.

Residents of the city have expressed concern over such instances, which bring a bad repute the holy city. They said the district administration should take up the matter with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and various Sikh organisations in this connection.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Parminder Singh Bhandal said the police had taken stern action against the miscreants in such incidents previously. “We are in touch with the SGPC and various Sikh organisations, including Nihangs’. Some unscrupulous elements disturb the peaceful atmosphere by indulging in such acts. We will not spare anyone indulging in such acts that bring a bad repute to the city,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Car washed away in Panchkula's Ghaggar river, woman passenger rescued; watch hair-raising video

2
Nation

'Bombed six Muslim nations': Sitharaman slams Obama for comments on Indian Muslims

3
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked for traffic due to flash flood near Aut in Mandi

4
Amritsar

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande offers prayer at Golden Temple

5
Delhi

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

6
Nation

Woman swallows 59 capsules containing cocaine worth Rs 11 crore; caught at Delhi airport

7
Nation

China helping Pakistan army build defence infrastructure along LoC: Officials

8
Trending

‘You can’t see me’: PM Modi ‘does a John Cena’ as WWE wrestler shares Instagram post; netizens can’t keep calm

9
Diaspora

Man convicted of killing Sikh taxi driver in dispute over fare in UK

10
Nation

150 seat cap for new medical colleges from 2024

Don't Miss

View All
Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Top News

US-India friendship among ‘most consequential’ in world: President Biden

US-India friendship among 'most consequential' in world, tweets President Biden; PM Modi reacts

Biden tweets on PM Modi’s recent visit

12 die as 2 buses collide in Odisha’s Ganjam

12 die as 2 buses collide in Odisha’s Ganjam

7 injured in the accident

Long traffic jam on Chandigarh-Manali highway as road is blocked following landslides

Long traffic jam on Chandigarh-Manali highway as road is blocked following landslides

The highway has been blocked since Sunday evening because of...

S&P Global Ratings retains FY24 India growth projection at 6 per cent

S&P Global Ratings retains FY24 India growth projection at 6 per cent

The GDP growth forecast for the current and the next fiscal ...

Bihar: NIA arrests 4th accused in CPI (Maoist) terror funding case

NIA arrests fourth accused in CPI (Maoist) revival case in Bihar

Says the accused was arrested on Friday for making efforts f...


Cities

View All

Pathetic parks: Liberty Market park a victim of official apathy

Pathetic parks: Liberty Market park a victim of official apathy

Rain brings respite from heat, humidity

Knotty affair: Dangling wires over road opposite BBK college annoy shopkeepers, residents

Pensioners protest, demand development tax withdrawn

Jaura village cross-firing: Search op on to nab remaining members of robbers’ gang

Man arrested for ‘promising’ posts in BJP in lieu of money

Man arrested for 'promising' posts in BJP in lieu of money

Panchkula: Close shave for woman as car caught in Ghaggar flashflood

Panchkula: Close shave for woman as car caught in Ghaggar flashflood

Mohali admn on toes, says no need to panic

Monsoon to hit Chandigarh tricity in 2 days

First waste plant under RWAs in Chandigarh to get rolling soon

Kidney transplant waiting list down to 2 months at PGI, Chandigarh

Woman electrocuted at New Delhi railway station after touching live wire

Woman electrocuted at New Delhi railway station after touching pole

Stay away from electricity poles during rain: BSES

Right to travel abroad is valuable fundamental right, says Delhi court

Enrolment for lawyers’ welfare scheme from July

1,500 cab drivers seek easy loan for EV switch

BSP men, Saipur residents clash over statue in Jalandhar

BSP men, Saipur residents clash over statue in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur man becomes deputy sheriff in US county

Kapurthala’s Keedi village gets sewerage in a day

Jalandhar residents oppose gate installation at Park Lane

Cable mess: With rains around, hanging wires raise safety concerns at Mai Hiran Gate in Jalandhar

Many firsts make Ludhiana district’s health services best in Punjab

Many firsts make Ludhiana district’s health services best in Punjab

Cable mess: Dangling wires at BRS Nagar, Sarabha Nagar an eyesore

Residents bear brunt of extended power cut

Demanding pollution-free water bodies, activists hold padyatra

Stolen car used in murder bid

Expect showers this week: Met

Expect showers this week: Met

Patiala club beat Agra academy by 4 wkts

Man held with 11-gram heroin