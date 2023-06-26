Italy resident beaten up; investigation on

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 25

An Italy resident, Amin Ahmad, was thrashed by unknown Nihang Sikhs near the Chhatti Khui chowk here on Saturday. He was smoking at the corner outside a hotel there. He had come to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple.

In his complaint lodged with the Division C police station, Amin Ahmad said he was present in front of GR Residence hotel located in Chhatti Khui area in Atta Mandi. He said he was smoking at the place as there was no crowd.

He said suddenly a jeep stopped near him and a man dressed as a Nihang came out and started slapping him. He said some other persons also came out of the vehicle and threatened him and went away. Following his complaint, the police have registered a case under Sections 323, 341, 506 and 34 of the IPC and investigations were underway to identify the suspects.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of foreign tourists and the involvement of persons in Nihang attire taking the law into their own hands.

In September last year, a man was hacked to death following arguments over chewing of tobacco outside a hotel near Darbar Sahib. The CCTV footage of the incident had led to widespread condemnation.

On May 28, a Nihang ransacked kiosks of cigarettes near Gol Hatti Chowk located on the road leading to the Golden Temple from Hall Gate.

Residents of the city have expressed concern over such instances, which bring a bad repute the holy city. They said the district administration should take up the matter with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and various Sikh organisations in this connection.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Parminder Singh Bhandal said the police had taken stern action against the miscreants in such incidents previously. “We are in touch with the SGPC and various Sikh organisations, including Nihangs’. Some unscrupulous elements disturb the peaceful atmosphere by indulging in such acts. We will not spare anyone indulging in such acts that bring a bad repute to the city,” he added.