It’s Congress versus AAP on Sugarcane Research Institute

When Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was the Punjab Cooperative Minister, he pulled a lot of strings to ensure the city got a Sugarcane Research Centre. The Guru Nanak Dev Sugarcane Research and Development Institute was modelled on the lines of Asia's premier sugarcane institute, the Pune-based Vasantdada Sugarcane Institute. Teams from the Cooperative Department were dispatched to Pune to study it and prepare a report. The feasibility study was done and Randhawa managed to convince CM Capt Amarinder Singh to release the requisite funds.

Advertisement

It was supposed to be a specialised, state-of-the-art facility designed to boost cane yield in Punjab to over 400 acres per acre. Located in the sugarcane rich belt of Gurdaspur, it was to provide high-yielding seed varieties, modern technical training, and research aimed to improve the farmers' socio-economic conditions.

Advertisement

A sugarcane scientist said, “We had plans to increase the yield from the current 325-350 quintals to at least 400 quintals per acre. We wanted to do everything that the Pune institute was doing.”

Advertisement

Tragedy struck in 2022 when the Congress dispensation was replaced by the AAP government. Some politicians in the ruling government did not want Sukhjinder Randhawa to get the credit. They simply derailed the project which, in any case, would have given employment to local youth.

Randhawa had convinced the panchayat to hand over 100 acres of land for the venture. The institute was seen as a major development venture in this industrially backward area as it was to generate job opportunities.

Advertisement

Now, the project has been disbanded. A good idea has gone to seed.