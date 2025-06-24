DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Amritsar / Ivory Tower: GNDU declares UCAT results in 24 hrs using in-house software

Ivory Tower: GNDU declares UCAT results in 24 hrs using in-house software

article_Author
Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jun 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
GNDU conducted the UCAT for admissions into 14 courses across 12 departments. photo: Vishal Kumar
Advertisement

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, has announced the results of the University Common Admission Test 2025 (UCAT 2025), held on Sunday, June 22, within a record 24-hour period.

Advertisement

The UCAT-2025, conducted for admissions into 14 courses across 12 departments, saw 3,796 applications, with 3,367 candidates appearing for the test. This record-setting declaration was made possible by the university's indigenous software, e-Exams, developed in-house by a team of university-based developers.

Coordinator Dr Balwinder Singh, along with Deputy Coordinators Dr Vikram and Dr Pankaj Chhabra, was tasked with declaring the results within 24 hours of the UCAT's completion.

Advertisement

Dr Balwinder Singh said that the university had constituted a team of experts, including faculty and senior students from the Departments of Information Technology and Computer Science & Applications, to develop five software applications for core operational areas. "We are aiming for complete digitisation in our operations under the E-GNDU project. For this, we developed five core applications, including e-Exams, e-Office for administrative functions, e-Leave for leave applications, e-Complaints for grievance redressal and e-Admission. These software applications will soon be implemented in full capacity and will enable us to streamline the administrative and other functions of the university efficiently," said Dr Balwinder.

The development team, comprising faculty and students, began working on designing and building the applications around six months ago. The Vice Chancellor had approved fast-tracking the project and testing the functionality and efficiency of the applications.

Advertisement

This marks the first instance of the university using self-designed software for evaluation and result declaration. The university has also been actively encouraging research and development in the fields of artificial intelligence, drone technology and software applications. Dr Balwinder noted that by December 2025, the university aims to have digitised almost all its major operations.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts