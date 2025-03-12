Ivory Tower: Non-invasive method for early cancer diagnosis identified

Indian researchers have identified some common biomarkers across different types of cancer that offer the potential of a non-invasive method for early diagnosis of the disease as well as therapeutic strategies.

Aggressive malignancies, like pancreatic and glioma cancers, are often diagnosed late and have poor prognosis, calling for an urgent need for non-invasive, reliable cancer biomarkers to address significant gaps in cancer diagnostics and therapeutics.

There are more than 100 types of cancers. According to available data, there are over 30 lakh cancer patients in India and every year about 7 lakh new patients of the disease are registered. It is the second most common cause of death in India after cardiovascular disease, with about 5.56 lakh cancer deaths reported each year.

A team of scientists from the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali, has identified metabolites in cellular matter derived from pancreatic cancer, lung cancer and glioma cancer cell line, resulting in enhanced clinical applicability.

The researchers utilised a multi-technique approach to provide a comprehensive characterisation of exosomes, which are extracellular vesicles that are released from cells. The techniques included Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis, Electron Microscopy, Western Blot, Fourier Transformed Infrared Spectroscopy, untargeted Liquid Chromatography-Tandem Mass Spectrometry, and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance.

The multi-technique approach surpassed conventional single-method studies. The study advances cancer diagnostics, personalised medicine and the present understanding of cancer progression mechanisms. Additionally, insights into metabolic interactions within the tumour micro-environment provide a foundation for targeted therapies.

The research, published in Nanoscale, a peer reviewed journal published by the Royal Society of Chemistry, can lead to targeted therapies that disrupt dysregulated metabolic pathways in tumours, enhancing treatment efficacy and potentially reducing side-effects, according to the Ministry, which could significantly improve patient outcomes through personalised, precision medicine approaches.