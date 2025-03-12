DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Ivory Tower: Non-invasive method for early cancer diagnosis identified

Ivory Tower: Non-invasive method for early cancer diagnosis identified

Indian researchers have identified some common biomarkers across different types of cancer that offer the potential of a non-invasive method for early diagnosis of the disease as well as therapeutic strategies. Aggressive malignancies, like pancreatic and glioma cancers, are often...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Mar 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Indian researchers have identified some common biomarkers across different types of cancer that offer the potential of a non-invasive method for early diagnosis of the disease as well as therapeutic strategies.

Aggressive malignancies, like pancreatic and glioma cancers, are often diagnosed late and have poor prognosis, calling for an urgent need for non-invasive, reliable cancer biomarkers to address significant gaps in cancer diagnostics and therapeutics.

There are more than 100 types of cancers. According to available data, there are over 30 lakh cancer patients in India and every year about 7 lakh new patients of the disease are registered. It is the second most common cause of death in India after cardiovascular disease, with about 5.56 lakh cancer deaths reported each year.

Advertisement

A team of scientists from the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali, has identified metabolites in cellular matter derived from pancreatic cancer, lung cancer and glioma cancer cell line, resulting in enhanced clinical applicability.

The researchers utilised a multi-technique approach to provide a comprehensive characterisation of exosomes, which are extracellular vesicles that are released from cells. The techniques included Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis, Electron Microscopy, Western Blot, Fourier Transformed Infrared Spectroscopy, untargeted Liquid Chromatography-Tandem Mass Spectrometry, and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance.

Advertisement

The multi-technique approach surpassed conventional single-method studies. The study advances cancer diagnostics, personalised medicine and the present understanding of cancer progression mechanisms. Additionally, insights into metabolic interactions within the tumour micro-environment provide a foundation for targeted therapies.

The research, published in Nanoscale, a peer reviewed journal published by the Royal Society of Chemistry, can lead to targeted therapies that disrupt dysregulated metabolic pathways in tumours, enhancing treatment efficacy and potentially reducing side-effects, according to the Ministry, which could significantly improve patient outcomes through personalised, precision medicine approaches.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper