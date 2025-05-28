Ivory Tower: Young addicts at risk of acute coronary syndrome

A study was conducted by the Department of Cardiology at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, PGIMER, Chandigarh and University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada, to identify incidence and type of drug abuse, and study clinical and angiographic profile of very young population showing acute coronary syndrome (ACS).

All patients less than 30 years with ACS were included and segregated into groups 1 and 2 (with and without drug abuse, respectively).

In group 1, It was found that 35.29 % consumed opium, 17.64 % energy drinks, 17.64 % whey protein supplements, 17.64 % inhaled marijuana, 5.88 % heroin and spasmoproxyvon and 23.52 % multi-substance abusers. STEMI, single vessel disease and urban domicile were predominant in them. The study concluded about the rising trends of drug abuse, a potentially modifiable risk factor of ACS among the young, which were found alarming. Strict regulations are needed to curb this menace.

What is ACS?

Acute coronary syndrome is a term that describes a range of conditions related to sudden reduced blood flow to the heart. These conditions include a heart attack and unstable angina, a type of chest pain. When blood flow to the heart is reduced, the heart muscle doesn’t get enough oxygen. If heart tissue cells die or are damaged, a heart attack happens. A heart attack also is known as a myocardial infarction.

“Several recreational drugs, like cocaine, amphetamines and methamphetamine are known to increase the risk of acute coronary syndrome (ACS). These drugs can trigger coronary vasospasm, a type of narrowing of blood vessels in the heart, and can also lead to prothrombotic effect, increasing the risk of blood clots. Additionally, some studies have investigated the link between cannabis and ACS, suggesting a potential association,” said an expert from the Department of Cardiology at the DMCH.

The symptoms of acute coronary syndrome usually start suddenly. They include chest pain or discomfort, pain that starts in the chest and spreads to other parts of the body, nausea or vomiting, pain or burning in the upper belly area, shortness of breath, sudden, heavy sweating, racing heartbeat, feeling dizzy, fainting and unusual fatigue.

Chest pain or discomfort is the most common symptom of acute coronary syndrome. But symptoms may vary a lot, depending on age, sex and other medical conditions. Women, older adults and people with diabetes are more likely to have symptoms without chest pain or discomfort.