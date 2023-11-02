Jabbowal govt school team using agriculture waste to make bio-fuel

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 1

Leading by example, a team of students mentored by Sanjeev Sharma, a teacher of vocational studies at the Government Senior Secondary School, Jabbowal, has been designing and working on implementing sustainable projects to use paddy straw and agricultural waste to create bio-fuel and sustainable products out of it. As the discussion around farm fires and their impact on air quality once again fails to achieve results, Sharma and his students from Classes XI and XII have been working on small projects engaging local farmers.

After producing bio-fuels like ethanol and turning agricultural waste and paddy straw into bricklets to produce green energy, Sharma and his team have now created dusters made by using waste from school and its surrounding areas including farms. Based on the simple principle of ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’, the organic waste from school’s kitchen and nearby farms is being segregated, dried and compressed to create natural fibres, turning them into dusters.

“So far, we’ve already made a significant number of them and continue to produce more. Our upcoming plan is to distribute these dusters to local government schools at no charge, and in the future, we’re eager to inspire students with the idea of producing dusters on a larger scale and turning it into a viable business opportunity,” shared Sharma, who also runs the school’s science club for the past 11 years.

Earlier, in September, Harmandeep Kaur, a student of class XI from the school, had won the best project commendation at the 5th International Conference on Sustainable Education held in Delhi. The project conceived by Harmandeep Kaur, made bio-fuel from a diverse range of bio-waste materials, including weeds, dried leaves and discarded paper.

#Agriculture