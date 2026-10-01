Jabbowal school’s climate action efforts earn national recognition

At Government Senior Secondary School in Jabbowal, climate action has moved beyond textbooks and become part of everyday learning. Students are being encouraged to understand their environment, think about sustainability and turn awareness into practical action.

The effort has now earned the school national recognition. It was declared a national winning school under the GenCAN Climate Action Leadership Challenge, while mentor teacher Sanjeev Kumar was recognised as the National Best Performing Mentor Teacher at a ceremony held at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi.

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Students Sajanpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Palakreet Kaur and Noorpreet Kaur, along with Kumar, represented the school at the national programme.

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For Jabbowal, however, the award is less about a moment on the stage and more about a growing culture of environmental responsibility on the school campus.

Through the Generation for Climate Action (GenCAN) initiative of the HCL Foundation and the Centre for Environment Education (CEE), students have been introduced to climate change, biodiversity, conservation and sustainable practices through experiential learning and school-based activities.

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“The approach encourages students to see environmental problems around them and consider what they can do about them. In the process, climate education becomes a hands-on exercise rather than just another classroom topic,” said Kumar.

The students’ visit to Aravali Biodiversity Park during the national programme further reinforced that learning. Nature walks, workshops and interactive sessions gave them an opportunity to experience ecosystems first-hand and interact with young climate leaders and teachers from across the country.

For Kumar, whose role was also recognised at the national level, the journey has been about encouraging students to become active participants in environmental action.

“The recognition reinforces our learning method that teaches students, who are mostly from local villages, to turn their lessons into action on the ground. It was based on the school’s overall climate-action journey, involving various student-led activities such as climate awareness, waste management, energy and water conservation, biodiversity, environmental audits, creative campaigns and community awareness activities,” said Kumar.

Kumar has also been running a school science club, through which students have developed eco-briquettes from paddy straw, as well as bio-cookers and fuels, including ethanol, from farm waste.