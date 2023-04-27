JAC cancels rallies, next protest on May 4

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 26

As a mark of respect to former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, who passed away on Tuesday, the Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising Aided Colleges Managements, Principals’ Associations of three State Universities, Punjab Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU) and managements of un-aided colleges on Wednesday cancelled its three protest rallies, which were to be held tomorrow (on Thursday) in various parts of the state.

The rallies, which were proposed to be held in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala simultaneously against the state government for discriminatory and arbitrary implementation of centralised admission portal in all colleges of Punjab and Chandigarh and other issues confronting higher education, were called off today, said JAC chief Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, in press statement here.

Chhina expressed his condolences over the demise of the Akali stalwart. He said they would hold a protest march in Jalandhar on May 4 against the state government.