JAC launches statewide protest against power reforms

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of power sector employees, engineers and pensioners on Friday held a zonal protest dharna in front of the Border Zone office of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) here. The protest was organised following a call given by various power sector organisations, including engineers’ associations, junior engineers’ councils, accounts, IT and HR officers’ bodies, pensioners’ associations and employees’ unions.

A large number of power employees, engineers, pensioners and representatives of farmers’ unions participated in the protest. The agitation was held against the proposed sale of Powercom-owned land and properties, the Electricity Amendment Bill 2025, and in support of the demand for setting up two supercritical 800 MW thermal units at the Ropar power plant under the state sector. The organisers described it as the first instance of a joint agitation by power sector employees, engineers, pensioners and farmers’ unions.

Addressing the gathering, leaders including Ajaypal Singh Atwal, general secretary of the PSEB Engineers’ Association and secretary of the Joint Action Committee, along with representatives of junior engineers, technical services unions and pensioners’ associations, criticised the state government’s policy decisions related to the power sector.

The Joint Action Committee alleged that the Punjab Government was planning to sell Powercom-owned land in various cities in the name of monetisation. It said these lands could be utilised in the future for establishing substations, field offices and stores to meet the growing electricity demand in the state. The committee demanded an immediate halt to the sale process and the formulation of a long-term utilisation plan.

The JAC also highlighted that while the Central Government has approved two 800 MW supercritical thermal units at Ropar, the state government has not taken concrete steps to implement the project. It said increasing the state’s own power generation capacity was essential to meet future electricity requirements.

Expressing concern over the Electricity Amendment Bill 2025, the committee warned that its passage would open the electricity distribution sector to private players, thereby limiting the role of state governments. The JAC urged the Punjab Government to submit its objections to the Centre at the earliest and, if required, pass a resolution against the Bill in the state Assembly.