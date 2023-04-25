JAC-minister talks fail

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 24

A meeting of Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and members of the Joint Action Committee (Sanjhi Action Committee) held in Patti at the residence of the minister over the victimisation of Gursharan Singh Khehra, Deputy Chief Engineer, failed to bear fruit today.

Members of different farmers, mazdoors and employees’ unions were part of the parleys. Daljit Singh Dialpura, convener, Joint Action Committee (JAC), demanded to stop victimisation of the Deputy Chief Engineer. The members of the JAC said the Deputy Chief Engineer was working sincerely and had helped the Powercom in increasing its revenue.

Daljit Singh Dialpura and other members after the meeting informed mediapersons that the minister was not even ready to talk on the issue of victimisation of the Deputy Chief Engineer.

The leaders of the Joint Action Committee said they would stage a dharna in front of the residence of the minister in Patti on May 2 and a march would also be held in the town. Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu, Harjinder Singh Tanda, Jagtar Singh Uppal, Gurpreet Singh Gandiwind, Balbir Singh Jhamka were among the prominent persons present in the meeting with the minister.

The JAC has convened a meeting of all the unions on April 27 in Tarn Taran to chalk out a strategy for the May 2 actions.